Former President of the States, Donald Trump is possibly hell-bent on winning the upcoming elections in 2024 to re-claim his former title. He and his campaigning team are all equally determined to support him on this journey to fulfill his desire. Apart from his team, his biggest supporters include his family who’s perhaps been his pillar of strength amid the chaos and storms of legal troubles.

But it appears that things legally aren’t calming down despite the vigor and will that Trump has to hopefully win the future. According to Daily Mail, his daughter Ivanka Trump has been listed as a witness to testify against her father’s Fraud Trial Case in New York.

As per sources, State Attorney General Letitia James revealed a final list of “Witnesses to be Called” and it included none other than all three of Trump’s children. This was filed officially on a Thursday by the James. Initially, Trump wanted to possibly delay the trial as it was a crucial period for him and his electoral team. He attempted this by requesting for the case to get “shrunk” right before trial on “statute of limitation grounds”.

But unfortunately, his earnest request was declined by the judge and now the fraud case against him is set to commence soon. Since this move, there’s no further possibility of Trump’s pleas to extend or maybe even delay the trial since any appeal of the sort has been barred.

Concerning Ivanka, she reportedly operated as an executive vice president for her dad's company, The Trump Organization. She worked there since 2016 and left shortly after to focus on other endeavors. According to the witness list, she’s number 14 on it, and out of her siblings, she’s going to be the very first person to offer her testimony. Ivanka was initially the original plaintiff in the case. However, the judge found reason to believe that her claims were perhaps too old to hold water. Apart from her father, she’s also testifying against her brothers: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

In addition to this, Attorney James even accused Ivanka of allowing incorrect financial records to be delivered to the Deutsche Bank, who is their family’s biggest sponsor. The same information was also sent to the federal government concerning Trump’s progress of the Old Post Office building located in Washington D.C.

According to sources, the trial is set to have no jury present, which possibly indicates a quicker verdict depending on the evidence and the case’s progress. The exact date of its commencement was initially quite foggy, and unclear.

