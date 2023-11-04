When Jeffrey Epstein Revealed Why He Stopped Hanging Out With Trump: "He Was a Crook"

The "bromance" between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein fell out after the financier was reportedly arrested at a New Jersey airport for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking. However, according to Jeffrey's brother Mark, the sex offender distanced himself from Trump after "realizing he was a crook," reports Business Insider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Friedman

Also Read: Here's Why Donald Trump Works Hard to Conceal His Medical Record From the Public

The creme de la creme of the business world ended their association with Jeffrey after his case went to trial. And so did Trump. But, Mark claimed his brother stopped hanging out with the former president after finding out he's a transgressor, based on a video clip his late brother forwarded him.

Apparently, in a 2019 interview conducted by Trump's former White House advisor Steve Bannon, Jefferey made that statement. Bannon sent the financier the Dropbox link to the filmed interview, which he forwarded to his brother Mark. However, the link is no longer active. "Jeffrey showed me the link to one of these interviews," Mark said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

He continued, "And in that interview, Jeffrey said he stopped hanging out with Trump when he realized Trump was a crook." Before the sex scandal, the 77-year-old shared a close link with Jeffrey that dates back to the 80s. The financier's then-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was a mutual connection between the two.

Also Read: Inside Donald Trump and Melania Trump's Wild Parties with Jeffrey Epstein and His Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell

The former real estate mogul was often captured hanging out with Jeffrey at high-society soirees. Trump highlighted his lengthy friendship with the sexual predator in a 2002 interview, "I've known Jeff for fifteen years," reported New York. "Terrific guy," the Republican added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

Also Read: Ivanka Trump's Effort to Avoid New York Fraud Trial Testimony Mocked After Appeal Denial

Many people from Jeffrey's circle failed to answer the details of his professional and personal life, which is exactly how he preferred to live—aloof and mysterious. However, Trump seemed to be fond of the late sex offender and shared "common interests" in attractive women. "He's a lot of fun to be with," claimed the politician.

He continued, "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life." But the glamorous life of the millionaire soon turned into a nightmare when the cops grabbed him in 2019 over sexual abuse allegations.

Jeffrey died inside the prison while awaiting trial in the trafficking case. Later, after his death, he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing at least 136 people overall. He was a man of fortune, which almost no one knew came from where. The multi-millionaire owned a Palm Beach property in 1990 for nearly $2.5 million for the 8,000-square-foot house.

Meanwhile, Trump was the owner of the famous Mar-a-Lago estate, which was adjacent to Jeffrey's property. The sprawling 128-room mansion was bought for $5 million in 1985. As per some reports, the common factor between Jeffrey and the former president was their "enormous wealth."

Despite Jeffrey being the financier and Trump being a businessman, they weren't linked professionally. However, Sam Nunberg, a former Trump aide, reported, "Bottom line, Donald would hang out with Epstein because he was rich," reported The Washington Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Telegraph (@telegraph)

Although Trump spoke little about his association with Jeffrey, after the latter's girlfriend, Maxwell's arrest in the sex scandal, the former real estate mogul publicly said, "I wish her well."

More from Inquisitr

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Made This Claim During Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Case Trial

Ron DeSantis Ready to 'Wear a Boot Over His Head' if Donald Trump Joins Him in a GOP Debate