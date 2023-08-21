Hailey Bieber Unveils Her ‘Yummy’ Guilty Pleasure on New Video Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Amidst swirling rumors about a possible pregnancy, Hailey Bieber recently treated herself to a guilty pleasure. The model recently utilized TikTok to unveil a fresh smoothie recipe, which she asserted is her husband Justin Bieber's personal favorite. On August 16, Hailey Bieber shared a delightful culinary creation on TikTok. The video commenced with Hailey, aged 26, carefully pouring almond milk into a blender containing a bed of ice. Following this, she incorporated a banana, blueberries, raspberries, a portion of plant-based protein, and an additional generous dash of protein shake. Bringing the video to a close, the founder of Rhode Skin was seen relishing the purple-hued smoothie while offering a nod to the camera. Notably, she showcased her latest hairstyle, a shoulder-length auburn cut. "Husbands favorite protein smoothie so easy n yummy," she wrote in the caption.

Hailey has gained a reputation for her smoothie concoctions, with her "strawberry glaze skin smoothie" attaining viral status upon its availability at Erewhon Market. However, the model's recent surge in media attention is primarily attributed to speculations surrounding a potential pregnancy with Justin.

According to The U.S. Sun, during their recent outing on Wednesday evening, both Hailey and her singer husband, Justin Bieber, seemed to be concealing her stomach area. Hailey chose to wear a roomy shirt while joining her husband for dinner in Santa Monica. She opted for a loose-fitting T-shirt, pairing it with a generously sized leather jacket and shorts. Complementing her look, the founder of Rhode accessorized with an orange leather bag and introduced an androgynous touch with white socks and sneakers. Meanwhile, Justin adopted a laid-back appearance, donning an oversized brown hoodie over a white vest and baggy jeans. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2018, appeared to be in high spirits as they departed from the upscale dining establishment, Giorgio Baldi.

Hailey has used the strategy of concealing her figure lately with loose fitting outfits positioned carefully with accessories on multiple occasions. Just a day prior, Stephen Baldwin's daughter employed a leather dress featuring a wrap twist detail on the skirt to obscure the view of her stomach. Earlier this month, during a romantic dinner with Justin at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California, she employed a similar approach. Hailey opted for a form-fitting dress with a plunging neckline and floral adornments that effectively concealed her midsection, potentially hinting at an effort to hide any speculated baby bump.

Hailey and Justin have been united in marriage since 2018, with their fifth anniversary approaching. Following their years together, fans have begun to observe shifts in Hailey's choice of attire, particularly her efforts to obscure her belly on various occasions. These changes have given rise to speculation about a potential pregnancy.

