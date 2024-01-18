Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Potential Joe Biden Successor, Lands Seven-Figure Book Deal

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, often referred to as a potential successor to President Joe Biden, is swiftly making her mark on the national stage with the prominent release of a book, according to sources. The move, often considered a precursor for those batting their eyes for the highest office in the country, comes amid rumors that Whitmer could be a top-tier contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028 or even earlier if Biden’s health deteriorates rapidly. Sources revealed, “Whitmer just signed a big seven-figure book deal with Simon & Schuster, at auction, for a book to be rushed out as soon as possible.”

The timing of this literary debacle is intriguing, overlapping with escalating discussions about Whitmer’s political future and her potential role in a Biden replacement scenario. A Democratic source, as per Page Six, revealed, "If Joe Biden croaked tomorrow, there are... people who would absolutely pave the runway for Gretchen to land in the Oval [Office] in either a presidential or VP role. The [Democratic] Party apparatus really sees her as the future in a way that is less glossy and annoying compared to [California Gov.] Gavin [Newsom].”

52-year-old Whitmer has become a prominent figure in Democratic circles, serving as a co-chair for the Biden 2024 campaign and expressing her support for the current President. While she is not aspiring for the 2024 presidential race, insiders suggest that Whitmer’s political trajectory could push her to become a potential candidate for the 2028 elections.

As per Fox 2 Detroit, during an interview, Whitmer asserted, "At some point, that might be something I want to do. I feel like maybe there's a short book to write maybe sooner, talking about different pieces of my philosophy. Ultimately, maybe a longer-form book – but that comes later – like maybe when I'm done being governor."

Simon & Schuster, famous for publishing books by prominent political figures and celebrities, has previously released works by politicians such as Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and Ted Cruz, as well as renowned pundits like Rush Limbaugh, Bob Woodward, Jeffrey Toobin, and David Gergen. The upcoming book is speculated to highlight Whitmer’s political journey, facilitating insights into her leadership style, policy perspectives, and probably her vision for the future of the Democratic Party.

Gov. @gretchenwhitmer: Donald Trump has a grip on the Republican Party. MAGA extremists are the standard bearers for the Republican Party. It's not reflective of the nation. Voters are smart and they'll vote for the person who's working tirelessly for them and that is Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/IR3zT3jwF3 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 17, 2024

As Whitmer takes this significant step into the realm of publishing, it adds a new chapter to her political narrative and fuels the speculation surrounding her potential ascent on the national political stage. However, as with any political figure, such moves are not without controversy and scrutiny. Some may view the swift publication of Whitmer's book as a strategic move to position herself for higher office, capitalizing on her rising prominence within Democratic circles. Critics may question the authenticity and motives behind such a literary endeavor, especially when it aligns with the heightened speculation around her potential role as a Biden successor.

