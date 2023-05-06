Amy Slaton of '1000-LB Sisters' Drops Domestic Violence Charges Against Ex Michael Halterman

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of domestic abuse that some readers may find distressing.

1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton has been going through a painful divorce against her estranged husband, Michael Halterman. During the divorce hearing on May 3, the reality show personality dropped the domestic violence charges against her ex-husband Halterman, which shook everyone in the room, according to The US Sun. The mother of two was snapped stepping out of the Kentucky courthouse in a casual pair of black sweatpants and a zip-up hoodie with her bright purple hair pulled back.

Slaton was with Amanda Halterman, her older half-sister, Chris Combs, her half-brother, and two friends. Slaton looked cheery while in a good mood during the court proceedings, however, the father of her children was said to be stone-faced and quiet. The children of the estranged couple, Gage and Glenn, were not present in the court. According to an eyewitness present, the ex-sweethearts were “cordial,” and the YouTube personality filmed a scene outside the Kentucky courthouse with her siblings after the hearing.

On May 3, the charges were dropped in a Kentucky courtroom headed by Judge Brandi Rogers. As per the reports, Slaton was asked out of the courtroom to have a private chat. She returned to the courtroom after nearly 20 minutes to speak to her counsel. After the small chat, Slaton was asked to the stand where she decided to withdraw the domestic violence charge against Halterman.

The 35-year-old Slaton shared her allegations against her estranged husband, who is 40 years old, in the complaint filed in Kentucky court on February 24. Slaton claimed: "When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm." She alleged: "[Michael] throws things. The night of February 24, he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat." The 1000-lb. Sisters star also claimed: "[He] won't give me money for our eight-month-old.

Slaton concluded the complaint with: "He makes me do everything with the house and boys, and has no job.” Briefly after the fight, Slaton reportedly moved out of their apartment with both of her children and also filed an emergency protection order for herself and her sons on February 28. On March 7, Halterman rejected all of Slaton's assertions of domestic violence, although he did reveal he had an altercation with Slaton's sister "on or about" February 24.

Slaton and Halterman are nevertheless not allowed to reach each other outside of their arrangement. They are permitted to speak about co-parenting via text. Michael Halterman can visit the children in the company of a third party.

Slaton takes care of the children on weekdays whereas Halterman is responsible for the safety of their children on the weekend. Regardless, he now wants to have full custody of the children and wants to participate equally. He has also suggested taking care of the children four days a week with three days following the next week. However, Slaton dismissed the proposal.

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.