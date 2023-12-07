Chris Christie Calls Vivek Ramaswamy the 'Most Obnoxious Blowhard’ in America in GOP Debate

The upcoming 2024 presidential election is bringing out the competitive and fierce spirit of candidates. Elections are known to usually get pretty intense, with both parties passionately working towards getting into the good graces of voters by highlighting why their candidates would be the best fit for the White House. In the recently hosted GOP debate that featured candidates Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis, tensions were certainly high. After all, debates can get pretty heated, and what went down between Chrisite and Ramaswamy is a classic example of that.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

According to The Hill, Christie had some rather unsavory words for Ramaswamy during the aforementioned event. The former Governor of New Jersey did not hold back when it came to calling out the entrepreneur. Christie appeared to be rather irritated after noticing how Ramaswamy was constantly interrupting him and throwing shade at fellow contender Haley throughout the debate. After deciding he’d had enough of interruptions for one night from Ramaswamy, Christie decided to give him a piece of his mind.

Christie noted while accusing Ramaswamy, “This is the fourth debate that you would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America.” This statement not only earned a gasp from the audience but left Ramaswamy gobsmacked and bewildered at the accusation.

Chris Christie just called Vivek Ramaswamy “The most obnoxious blowhard in America.” 🔥🔥#GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/Ttp1VrK32N — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 7, 2023

Furthermore, Christie angrily urged the biotech genius to 'shut up' for a while and allow others the opportunity to voice their thoughts respectfully. After listening to Christie’s warning, Ramaswamy had but one response, “Wow…okay…” Furthermore, he offered a ghost of a smile and remained quiet while Christie went on to make his point.

Before this outburst could take place, Christie was in the middle of summarizing Ramaswamy’s thoughts on the controversial Ukraine-Russia conflict. Before he could continue to elaborate, he was interrupted by Ramaswamy, who strongly denied his thoughts on the matter as stated by Christie. But Christie was quick to note, “It’s exactly what you said! You do this at every debate.” The former New Jersey governor recalled the previous debates in which Ramaswamy would 'deny claims' made against him and how he’d often get into these fiery banters with other candidates, especially Haley.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Christie continued to defend his dear friend Haley, who’s also a fellow candidate, and pointed out, “We’re now 25 minutes into this debate and he has insulted Nikki Haley’s basic intelligence. Not her positions, her basic intelligence.” Moreover, Christie noted that even though he doesn’t always see eye to eye with her on many things, he insinuated that it’s incorrect to insult her regardless of the circumstances. While this may only be the fourth debate, things may just get even more intensified as election day looms over.

