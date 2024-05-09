Stephen Colbert Says This Week’s Primary Election in Indiana Had Big “Warnings” for Donald Trump

Despite Donald Trump's near-certain lock on the Republican presidential nomination, Stephen Colbert pointed out that this week's primary election in Indiana has highlighted some significant "warnings" for the former president, according to HuffPost.

He said, “Despite her dropping out of the race two months ago, Nikki Haley still pulled in nearly 22% of the vote. Wow! That’s gotta sting for Trump. That’s like a boss telling you, "Sorry, we’re passing you over for the promotion and giving it to Mark, may he rest in peace." Haley emerged as a critic of the former president while on the campaign trail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Arturo Holmes

Even after dropping from her campaign, she has consistently achieved a surprisingly large portion of the vote, such as 16.6% in Pennsylvania. This was even more astonishing as it is a state where the margin was less than 1.2% in 2020. She has not endorsed Trump, but President Joe Biden's campaign has been attempting to attract her supporters.

ABC News reported that Haley's presidential bid continues to receive substantial support in state primaries since she withdrew from the race in March. This support for Haley indicates an enduring dissatisfaction among party voters with the former president.

Haley found her strongest support in Indiana's urban and suburban counties, securing 35% of the vote in Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, and over one-third of the vote in Hamilton County, a suburban area. Like in other states, her performance was strongest in the most Democratic-leaning areas of the state.

The Trump campaign, without providing evidence, suggested that Haley's support primarily came from Democrats and expressed confidence in carrying Indiana in November, as they did in 2016 and 2020. Newsweek also reported Christopher Borick, a professor of political science, who gave his analysis of the situation.

Stephen Colbert Spots Big 'Warnings' For Trump In Latest Election Numbers https://t.co/vdAXIJHaSX — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) May 9, 2024

He said, "Nikki Haley's significant share of the vote in the GOP primary in Pennsylvania is an absolute warning sign for Trump. Her 16 percent share of the vote is quite a signal for the Trump campaign that they have work to do in shoring up the Republican base in a crucial battleground." Borick noted that Haley's strongest support came from suburban areas, particularly among affluent and well-educated Republicans who have considerable reservations about Trump. "In 2020, those Philadelphia suburbs played a pivotal role in propelling Biden to a fairly narrow victory, and the results in the primary indicate a challenging landscape for Trump to navigate this year," he added.

Interesting results in #Indiana primary last night: Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the race 2 months ago, still got nearly 22% of the vote against Donald Trump - 35% in the county that includes Indianapolis. 128K primary voters said no to Trump, in a state Obama carried in 2008. pic.twitter.com/7kfIwhUqOe — The Shumater (@The_Shumater) May 8, 2024

Meanwhile, despite spending a significant amount of time in a New York courtroom facing state criminal charges, Trump continues to secure victories in primary elections. In other news, Stormy Daniels testified in former President Trump's hush money trial, recounting the night she claims to have had a physical encounter with him, as reported by ABC News. The adult film star, who testified under subpoena, stated that she first met Trump at the Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament in 2006 when she was 27 years old. Trump has consistently denied the alleged affair. Daniels also mentioned in her testimony that Trump proposed she appear on The Apprentice.