Netizens Mock Trump After Haley Gets 155K Votes in a Primary Election Despite Quitting the Race

According to Yahoo News, nearly 17% of Republican voters in Pennsylvania voted for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the presidential primary, even though she is no longer a candidate. This vote was largely seen as a protest against Donald Trump. Some are concerned that Haley's continued appeal to primary voters indicates that Trump may not be as strong a candidate in the general election as polls suggest. Additionally, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, several users mocked Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

A popular podcaster, Brian Tyler Cohen, took to his X account, posted a screenshot, and wrote, "Wow. Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania votes are in and Trump is losing over one-third of the Republican primary vote to Nikki Haley, who dropped out over a month ago. This is devastating for him." One person replied, "NOT Surprising," along with the hashtag #TheDonIsDone. Another user commented, "Bit by bit the pieces are falling, and I'm here for it." A third person wrote, "If nothing changes, he's lost Pennsylvania, and it won't even be close. That means his path to 270 is nearly impossible. (Again, if nothing changes)."

Wow. Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania votes are in and Trump is losing over one-third of the Republican primary vote to Nikki Haley, who dropped out over a month ago.



This is devastating for him. pic.twitter.com/FMeyjn59tO — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 24, 2024

A fourth user wrote, "It's simply the reality of his lack of followers. He is losing more every day. I stopped acting like he could get reelected a long time ago. He won't be." A fifth user commented, "Wow … this is wild !!! She might get 200K votes and she’s been out for 6 weeks. If that happens Trump has ZERO chance to win PA." Despite Trump securing his third consecutive Republican nomination last month, Haley, who halted her campaign in early March, garnered 156,539 votes as of Wednesday morning, with only 5% of the votes that remained uncounted until then.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump maintained a significant lead in the state with 82.8 percent of the vote in the non-binding primary. Pennsylvania holds significant importance for the 2024 general election and could play a decisive role in November's outcome. In 2020, President Joe Biden secured the swing state with 80,500 votes, while Trump won Pennsylvania against Hillary Clinton in 2016 with 68,000 votes. Pennsylvania operates a closed primary system, allowing only registered party members to participate in their respective party's primary election.

Bit by bit the pieces are falling, and I'm here for it 🍿🍿😭 — Jenni Not from the Block (@JenniSabiston) April 24, 2024

Moreover, despite being aware that Haley was no longer a viable candidate and couldn't win, around 17% of Republicans in Pennsylvania deemed it worthwhile to vote, signaling a stance against Trump securing another term in the White House. "Zombie voting," the act of casting a ballot for candidates who are no longer actively running, is not a new concept. It serves as a means for voters to support their preferred candidates or express discontent with those still in the race. Haley's ability to maintain a significant minority voting bloc demonstrates its effectiveness as a method for anti-Trump Republicans to voice their opinions during the primary elections.