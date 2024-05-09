The Internet Slams ‘Clown’ Alina Habba After She ‘Violates’ Trump’s Gag Order by Defaming Stormy

With her on-air disparagement of adult film star Stormy Daniels, lawyer Alina Habba may have violated the gag order in the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump over hush money. Habba appeared on Hannity on May 7, following Daniels' testimony of an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006. Daniels' credibility as a witness was attacked by Habba, who was introduced as Trump's legal spokesperson in a Fox News segment, Newsweek reported.

This appears to be a gag order violation. @AlinaHabba’s title is Trump’s “legal spokesperson.” The gag order also restricts Trump from “directing others” to make statements like this about witnesses in addition to Trump making statements — 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@nawfmeskin) May 8, 2024

"When you have inconsistencies with any witness, it speaks volumes," Habba said of Daniels. "When you pick people who are not credible, it speaks volumes." Habba also railed against 'salacious' information being presented to jurors, saying, "They went ahead and put salacious information that was frankly false. We know that from words that were said before this trial and now we're sitting here scratching our heads wondering where taxpayer dollars are going."

It’s the salacious information he didn’t want out before the 2016 election, and now we all know why.

If it’s not true, let him deny it under oath. — LCWLAW ☮️🌻 (@LCWLAW1) May 8, 2024

"This appears to be a gag order violation. @AlinaHabba’s title is Trump’s 'legal spokesperson.' The gag order also restricts Trump from 'directing others' to make statements like this about witnesses in addition to Trump making statements," Ben Meiselas, co-founder of Meidas Touch Network, tweeted. Another user mocked the attorney, saying, "Everyone's favorite TV lawyer is back with thoughts." Someone else slammed Habba's legal prowess, saying, "Can clown parking ticket lawyer Alina Habba articulate what information was false?"

Another user took a shot at Habba's legal knowledge, saying, "Has @AlinaHabba just put her boss @realDonaldTrump in prison? The gag order expressly states that neither he nor third parties under his influence are to talk about witnesses' material to the Campaign Finance Fraud/Hush Money case. You'd think a lawyer would know better." Yet another user schooled her when they said, "As a lawyer Habba should know it’s unethical to accuse someone of lying under oath, which is a crime. She’s accusing a witness in a trial of committing perjury."

Another user mocked Habba for making Trump lose his New York civil fraud case back in February, for which he was fined over $450 million. The user slammed, "Loses him over $400 million, and now he could sit in jail because of her? I think we have found our favorite #MAGAMoron She does more to destroy him than all the courts put together." Another user mocked, "Ah, Habba, spinning tales taller than skyscrapers. If only tall tales translated into courtroom victories, she'd be a legal legend by now."

Getting really tired of these people lying without facing consequences.



Get Trump under oath with the threat of perjury charges and let's hear him refute her comments. — BobbyC (@YeahMyBad) May 8, 2024

Many legal experts opine that Habba's statement could constitute a violation since the order prohibits him from directing somebody else to make a statement, too. However, a legal expert noted on The Daily Beast that this could also cost Habba her license, as it is an ethical violation. New York's Rules of Professional Conduct bars lawyers from making 'extrajudicial statements' to the media that could “have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding in the matter.” Habba's claim, which casts doubt on a witness's reliability, is an illustration of the same.