Alina Habba Expresses Doubt in Trump’s Manhattan Criminal Case: "I Don’t Have Hopes"

Alina Habba, a legal representative for former President Donald Trump, recently shared her concerns and doubts about Trump’s chances in his ongoing New York criminal case in an interview with Newsmax. The case revolves around accusations of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made before the 2016 election to conceal extramarital affairs. During an appearance on Greg Kelly Reports, Habba conveyed a sense of resignation, expressing skepticism about the fairness of the legal proceedings.

TRUMP BASHES JUDGES: Former President Trump took to social media to call his New York criminal trial "a Political Witch Hunt" and the gag order imposed on him "unconstitutional." MORE: https://t.co/HaoP7LUYRf pic.twitter.com/ZNSC913106 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 25, 2024

Kelly asked her, “How are you and what do you think tonight about everything?” As per Mediaite, Habba’s remarks touched on several key aspects of the trial. She said, “…I don’t have hopes really that high at this moment that the New York courts will do the right thing, that the jury will do the right thing. We’re in a blue state, as you know, Greg. And I think everything’s by design. We’re in a case that was eight years old, over the statute of limitations, was denied by [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance, then brought only after President Trump decided he was going to run for office. It’s very troubling. We’re in the fight of our lives at this moment.”

She also mentioned the involvement of witnesses like David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, who testified about a 'catch and kill' scheme to suppress negative stories about Trump. Additionally, Habba slammed the gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan, which prohibits Trump and his attorneys from making certain public statements related to the trial.

In response to the developments in the trial, Trump has used his social media platform, Truth Social, to voice his frustrations and portray the case as a political attack aimed at harming his reputation and political aspirations. He called the case a "SCAM brought about by a Corrupt District Attorney, Alvin Bragg...working with Crooked [President] Joe Biden's DOJ, IN ORDER TO HARM HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT, ME. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. MAGA2024!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

As per Newsweek, Habba slammed the judges and exclaimed, "I have never been treated the way I'm treated when I walk into court and I say I represent President Trump." She also revealed, "This is the same methodology that judges have done with me and the left-wing media, they'll run with it. They try and make attorneys on the team look or seem like they don't know what they're doing. They know that the press is in the room and they kind of play into it. I think it's intentional. I know it is, they do it. They've done it to me, and they try and berate and ridicule the attorneys and it's really pathetic."