Alina Habba Slammed For Claiming Democrats ‘Pick the States’ of Trump’s Court Cases: ‘Dumbest’

Alina Habba was mocked online for her legal smarts after she accused Democrats of deliberately trying to arrange the locations where former president Donald Trump is being tried in his court cases. Habba joined Eric Bolling's The Balance on Newsmax on the second day of the Trump hush money trial. Habba brought up her concerns with the hush money trial happening in Trump’s home state of New York.

“We're in a blue state; that's all by design. Don't get it twisted, folks; they do this intentionally, just like they're bringing the one in Washington. Just like Georgia,” she said, blaming Democrats. The internet rushed to slam Habba after this claim was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Acyn, editor of Meidas Touch Network.

Ummmmm…maybe they pick the state where the crime was committed? Just a guess, I mean I didn’t go to law school, but… — USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) April 17, 2024

A user slammed Habba, saying on X, "She wonders why people doubt the validity of her license!" Another user pointed out on X, "If you don’t want to be charged in Fulton County, don’t crime in Fulton County, Georgia." Another user agreed, pointing out on X, "No way @AlinaHabba passed the bar. The cases are where the crimes happened. No one is picking states."

Alina's lawyering skills have not magically improved since we last heard from her. — TRUMP & EPSTEIN were FRIENDS 20 YEARS (1987-2007) (@TRUMPoxoEPSTEIN) April 17, 2024

Another user asked on X, "Maybe, just maybe, he should have NOT committed crimes in those places then?" Another person asked Habba on X, "You’re in a blue state because that’s where Trump committed his crimes, dumbass. Have you always been this stupid?" Another person questioned her legal knowledge, saying on X, "A good lawyer knows charges are brought where the crimes are committed." A user expressed curiosity on where Habba graduated from, asking on X, "Or maybe Habba, these are the states he did his crimes in and while I admit I’m no lawyer, I’m not really sure about your “degree”. Trump University perhaps."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

A user mocked Habba's skills, saying on X, "Alina's lawyering skills have not magically improved since we last heard from her." Another person left a mean comment about Habba's physical appearance, saying on X, "She's got to be the dumbest lawyer alive but at least Trump bought her some nice lips." Many people also slammed Habba's notion that Georgia and Florida are 'blue states,' with a user mocking, saying on X, "Ah yes the traditionally liberal bastion of [checks notes] Georgia." Another user asked on X, "So, Georgia and Florida are Blue states?"

BREAKING NEWS: Georgia is a blue state. https://t.co/Bo9fxoDfwC pic.twitter.com/8jq9bFZTYz — HONEY NUT CHOURIOS (@jeremywick) April 17, 2024

On the alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence on an alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election, Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents. The former president has consistently denied the affair and entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations. Although Habba does not represent Trump in the hush money case, she was a member of his legal team when he lost the E Jean Carroll civil lawsuit. Since he is under a gag order, she has positioned herself as his “legal adviser” and will now be speaking on his behalf, Independent reported.