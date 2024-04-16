The Internet Trolls Donald Trump After 'Loving Wife' Melania Was a No Show at the Hush Money Trial

In the hushed atmosphere of Manhattan Criminal Court yesterday, all eyes turned as former President Donald Trump stepped in for the start of his crime hush-money trial. Yet, amid the legal drama, a notable absence stirred murmurs because Melania Trump, his third wife and former First Lady, was nowhere to be seen.

You know who will not be in NY courtroom evry day during Donald Trump criminal trial to show support ov him?



His loving wife Melania Trump. — Oleg Kerpotkin (@OlegKerpotkin) April 15, 2024

During this drama, people on X (Twitter) also posted about her absence. Ron Filipkowski, the Editor-in-Chief of Meidas Touch, tweeted, "It was really touching for Melania to be in court today to show love and support for her husband during this stressful time." Commenting on the same post, one person said, "Her loyalty and devotion really got to me. 😂🤣"

History in the making: Donald Trump becomes the first U.S. president to ever stand trial in a criminal case. Less than 24 hours from now the trial begins in Manhattan. Will the media cover Stormy Daniels like it did Monica Lewinsky? Will Melania stand by her man? Stay tuned. — Ray Giles (@RayGiles1) April 14, 2024

Another one said, "She must have been too busy tending to her garden or something, while her husband faced criminal charges in court. But don't worry, her "doppelganger" Margo Martin was there to provide moral support. Because that's totally the same thing as having your actual spouse by your side during one of the most stressful times of your life."

She'll be there for the sentencing... pic.twitter.com/JQqKtqCMNs — BruceGoldberg (@bgoldbergpdx) April 16, 2024

Others, however, pointed out how Donald allegedly cheated on Melania with Stormy Daniels, so it made sense for the ex-FLOTUS to keep out of the limelight. One user mentioned, "Donald Trump didn't care much about Barron or Melania when he screwed Stormy Daniels soon after his son was born. FFS! He's on trial for lying about paying her off. Give me a break." Another said, "Trump had an affair with Stormy. He also had a nine-month affair (while married to Melania) with Karen McDougal, an ex-Playboy Playmate, which ended in April of 2007. Trump promised to buy her an apartment. McDougal is expected to testify at his trial."

As mentioned by Yahoo! News, the curiosity surrounding Melania’s absence echoed a repeating theme in her relationship with Donald—a liking for keeping a low profile, especially in times of public scrutiny. Previously, Stephanie Grisham, a former assistant to Melania, also mentioned last week that the case—which centers on a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy—was “very, very embarrassing” for the former model. “It’s humiliating for her,” Grisham said. “... I can guarantee you that she’s not happy right now, and that he’s quite worried about that.” According to Grisham, Melania once lashed out to her about Daniels, calling her 'the porn hooker.'

So at least 2 women that Donald Trump had sex with since getting married to Melania and the birth of Barron will be at the NY trial today while Melania is at Mar-A-Lago (at least 2, questions are out about Hope Hicks) — Jimmy (@JimmyStreich) April 15, 2024

Melania's opposition to engaging with the proceedings is noticeable. Even in the face of past controversies, such as when the Stormy Daniels scandal first broke out, Melania has maintained her distance from the public eye. Her statement on the matter, given to ABC News back in 2018, also dismissed the notoriety as irrelevant to her role as a mother and first lady. She said, "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage. And circulate the gossip. But I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines, getting advertisers. And unfortunately we live -- in this kind of world today."

Observers have also pointed out that Melania is frequently noticeably absent from the public eye, which is different from the more prominent positions that previous presidential wives had. Her decision to put her own peace of mind ahead of the demands of public scrutiny is evident in her solitude behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago, where she is protected from curious onlookers and hard inquiries.