Here’s Why Trump’s Lawyer Alina Habba Is Being Roasted Online for Her Resemblance to Melania Trump

Former president Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, is causing a stir online after many people noticed the similarities between her and Trump's wife, Melania Trump.

Since joining Trump's legal team in 2021, Habba has been a ferocious defender of him. Formerly a fashion executive, she is now spearheading the former president's defense against the New York attorney general's case accusing Trump and The Trump Organization of net worth fraud.

Also Read: Ivanka Trump Said Mike Pence is a 'Good Man' After He Rejected Donald Trump's Call to Overturn the Election

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Habba has been the subject of a lot of social media controversy since her court appearance in the former president's lawsuit against the attorney general of New York, due to her striking resemblance to Melania, per Nicki Swift.

Habba has been the target of internet trolling on X, previously known as Twitter, by those who think she looks like Melania. One user tweeted, "Is it just me or does Alina Habba look exactly like a younger Melania...She even has the same terrible judgment and questionable ethics. Ok .. there are differences. She can string a sentence together, for one."

Can’t help but think Donald Trump’s legal adviser Alina Habba looks eerily like Melania Trump… always a strong woman on his side pic.twitter.com/ZXeXtH9fto — Amanda Platell (@amandajplatell) August 3, 2023

Also Read: When Jared Kushner Was Battling a Deadly Disease in the White House: "In the Hands of God"

Another observer argued that Habba may be trying to look like Melania for her motives. "Can someone please tell me why the so-called Attorney Alina Habba makes sure she looks like Melania Trump every day? Is she hoping that she'll replace Melania...," the user wrote.

Some individuals have even speculated that Habba has had cosmetic surgery to resemble Melania. In reaction to a recent video of Habba in an interview, someone shared an old picture of her that showed her looking very different from how she looks now. "Alina Habba before her plastic transformation to look like a mixture of Ivanka and Melania," the user wrote.

Also Read: Marla Maples Went Into Hiding for 2 Months After Public Revelation of Her Affair with Donald Trump

Alina Habba before her plastic transformation to look like a mixture of Ivanka and Melania. pic.twitter.com/yZgTbV0vtB — Marie Blanchard (@MMarieblanchard) November 6, 2023

Habba recently attacked NY Attorney General Letitia James, calling her "not that bright," even though the Judge already ruled that Trump and his business committed fraud and is liable for it, per The Hill. “She’s just not that bright. I’m sorry, I have to say it,” Habba said. “I’ve seen their case; I’ve seen their lawyers. They don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Attacking the whole court further, she said, “She needs to educate herself, maybe go to some — I don’t even know how to express how ridiculous this is,” Habba said. “It’s like being in a circus with a bunch of — I mean, what I want to say I can’t say on TV, but it’s crazy. You know, it’s just ridiculous. Anybody with a brain understands that this is just completely insane.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Habba, Esq. (@alina_habba)

Melania is notably absent from Trump's trials, not standing by her husband in the legal quagmire he's in. “Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny,” a source told PEOPLE. “She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it,” the source added, emphasizing that she doesn't want anything to do with it. “She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life," the source added.

More from Inquisitr

Ex-Republican Strategist Warns Donald Trump's Influence Could Turn the US Towards Autocracy

Paris Hilton Only 'Pretended' to Vote for 'Family Friend' Donald Trump Due to 'Pressure' From Him