Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Curves In A Snakeskin-Print Mini Dress

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot triple update that featured two gorgeous shots as well as a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot. The pictures were taken by photographer Lee LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn made sure to tag in the caption of the post.

In the first snap, the stunner stood on a long boardwalk area with a vibrant blue wall to her left. She rocked a figure-hugging mini dress with a bold snakeskin-print that clung to every inch of her tempting curves. The dress had long sleeves and a high neckline, so none of her cleavage was visible in the look. However, the hem of the dress ended just a few inches down her thighs, exposing plenty of her toned legs.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a tousled style, and she posed with one arm by her side and the other on her hip. Her lips were slightly parted as she served up some major attitude for the camera.

In the second snap, the camera was slightly farther away, capturing a full-body shot that showed off all of her legs. Katelyn finished off the look with espadrille wedge sandals with simple black straps. The footwear added a few extra inches to her height, and she posed in front of a bright blue door with one foot raised.

In the third and final slide in the sexy Instagram update, Katelyn shared a bit of a behind-the-scenes peek at the process of obtaining the stunning shots. The short video clip showed Katelyn navigating the boardwalk area, switching up her poses and flipping her hair as the camera snapped away.

Katelyn’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 9,000 likes within just 52 minutes. It also received 484 comments within less than an hour from her eager fans.

“You will never post a picture of yourself that I don’t LOVE,” one fan commented.

“I like #2. The blue door is a fun frame for that snake skin dress,” another follower added, enjoying the composition of the shot.

“Holy moly you look beautiful in that outfit,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Fantastic dress for a wonderful princess,” one follower commented.

While Katelyn looked stunning in the snakeskin-print dress in her latest update, the brunette bombshell tantalized her fans even more with a post she shared yesterday. As The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn thrilled her fans by sharing a picture in which she wore absolutely nothing at all and showcased her incredible physique. The snap had a bit of an artistic vibe, and made Katelyn’s toned yet curvaceous body look amazing.