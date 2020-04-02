Hunter McGrady Shows Off Cleavage In Stunning Instagram Update

Buxom bombshell Hunter McGrady shared a sweet Instagram update with her followers that showcased her beauty — and tantalized them with a peek at her cleavage.

Hunter didn’t include a geotag on her post, but she appeared to be at home, with a ceiling fan and several shelves visible in the background of the shot. The stunner kept her outfit super simple, wearing what appeared to be a black tank top with a low-cut scoop neckline. The look showcased Hunter’s ample cleavage, and the sleeveless top also showed off plenty of skin. The picture was cropped right at her waist, so the bottom portion of her ensemble wasn’t visible.

Hunter added a delicate yet eye-catching accessory, a gold necklace with what appeared to be her name spelled out in small letters, although some of the letters were obscured by her hair. She also kept the casual vibe of the look by adding a simple elastic around one wrist.

Hunter’s blond locks were parted in a deep side part, and featured major volume at the roots. Her silky tresses cascaded down one shoulder in voluminous waves.

Her beauty look was simple yet stunning, with bold brows and long lashes that framed her piercing blue eyes. Her eye makeup was subtle, incorporating brown tones for a slight smoky vibe. She finished off the look with a nude lip and a generous amount of blush, which accentuated her cheeks and highlighted her adorable dimple.

Hunter paired the stunning snap with a simple caption that inquired about her fans, and they absolutely loved the sentiment. The post racked up over 2,200 likes within just 22 minutes, including a like from fellow buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss. It also received 148 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments and to answer the question she posed in the caption.

“My god girl you are stunning,” one follower commented.

“Your makeup is so beautiful,” another fan said, loving her natural vibe.

“If I was holding up as great as your hair looks. I would be holding up amazing,” another follower added.

“Well seeing this photo made me happier,” one fan said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hunter shared an Instagram post in which she showcased her curves, and announced a new project to her followers. The voluptuous stunner created a clothing line, called All Worthy, with a range of size-inclusive pieces that run from 0 to 36 in numbered sizes and XXS to 5XL in letter sizes.