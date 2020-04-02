Slovakian Fitness Model Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Insane Derriere In Fishnet Bodysuit

Lucia Javorcekova showed off her amazing body to her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 1, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a racy snapshot of herself in a revealing lingerie set.

The photo showed the Slovakian fitness model indoors as she stood in front of a large glass window. Because the model was against the light, her body created a silhouette that contrasted against the background. Javorcekova had her back to the camera, putting her perky, round derriere front and center. She arched her back a little, propping her booty back and tucking her stomach. Javorcekova placed her right leg in front of the other, which further accentuated the curves of her body.

A city landscape could be seen through the window, with the setting sun casting its orange light against the buildings near the horizon. In her caption, Javorcekova noted that she was enjoying the sunset in the picture. The model did not include a geotag with her post to reveal where the picture was taken.

Javorcekova rocked an all black lingerie set that was spicy and elegant at the same time. She had on a fishnet bodysuit, which boasted a thong bottom that bared her backside. The suit also had high legs that left her strong hips on display, while it hugged her slender midsection closely.

The teddy included featured long fishnet sleeves and studded leather detail on the sides, by her breasts. The model also wore a solid black bra and a pair of undies, which prevented too much skin from showing. Javorcekova did not say where her outfit was from.

The brunette bombshell wore her hair pulled up in a high ponytail that fell to her shoulders. Javorcekova was looking at the horizon, with her face turned away from the camera.

In under a day of being published, the photo attracted more than 62,200 likes, a higher number compared to nearly all of her shares for the month of March. Javorcekova disabled the comments section from this photo, which she does for most of her racy photos to keep off trolls and others who judge her more revealing posts.

Javorcekova often takes to her Instagram feed to post racy photos of herself, which even include some nudes as she if unapologetic about her love for the human form. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posed a snapshot in which she was featured in a white lingerie that was completely sheer, showing quite a lot of skin. Like her most recent post, that picture also garnered plenty of likes and comments from fans.