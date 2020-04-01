Demi Rose Shows Off Incredible Curves In Plunging Maxi Dress With Thigh Slit

The British model showed off her fantastic figure in her revealing dress.

On Wednesday, April 1, British model Demi Rose Mawby shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 13.7 million Instagram followers.

In the pictures, taken in London, England, the 25-year-old is seen sitting on the edge of a red chair in what appears to be a kitchen. Golden light streamed through the glass door behind her. A vase containing roses was placed on a wood table to her right.

Demi sizzled in a plunging sheer tie-dye maxi dress with ruched detailing and a thigh slit from the clothing company, PrettyLittleThing. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and long, lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose curls and a deep middle part. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and mauve lipstick.

In the first image, Demi held onto a single red rose, as she bent one of her knees and pointed her toes. She looked directly into the camera, with a serious expression on her face. The model altered her position for the following photo by turning her head and looking off into the distance.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to imply that she is self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic and noted she can be found at her house. She also provided additional advertisement to PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

Many of Demi’s followers also took the time to compliment the Instagram star in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the stunner, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“WOW YOU LOOK SO GOOD!!!!!” wrote a passionate fan.

“You are truly beautiful inside and out,” added a different commenter.

“What a gorgeous woman you are, love,” said another devotee, adding a red heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Very beautiful, a wonderful goddess,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes.

Demi is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fabulous figure on social media. Earlier this week, she uploaded a provocative Instagram post, in which she wore a red latex bodysuit that left little to the imagination. That photo has been liked over 460,000 times since it was shared.