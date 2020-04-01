Isabella Buscemi Sizzles In A Red One-Shoulder Bikini On Instagram

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi took to her Instagram page today to upload a new sultry snapshot that wowed her 2 million followers. In the brand-new post, the 22-year-old model rocked an ultra-revealing bikini set that showed off her ample assets and her amazing body.

In the snap, Isabella was seen lounging on a brown outdoor wicker sofa, leaning to the side, with her right hand used as support, while she placed her other hand on her curvy behind. Her left leg was out hanging over the armrest of the sofa, as she looked straight into the camera and stared seductively. The warm sunshine bathed her flawless skin with its golden glow.

The Bang Energy model sported a red two-piece swimsuit from an unknown brand. The long sleeve one-shoulder bikini top was a bit tight on her chest that a glimpse of her underboob was seen, much to the delight of her fans. She wore a matching pair of bottoms that boasted high leg cut, helping accentuate her lean legs. The low-cut design of the garment also highlighted her taut tummy and flat abs.

Isabella wore a full makeup application that included sculpted eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, thick faux lashes, bronzer, and warm-toned blush. She completed her glam look with a brownish-red lipstick. Apart from her belly button ring, the hottie sported her usual watch and a pair of small hoop earrings — which were not entirely visible in the shot. She kept her long highlighted hair down, parted in the middle, and styled straight, tucking a single red rose behind her left ear.

No words were written in the caption of the post. Instead, Isabella dropped a simple red rose.

The latest Instagram upload received more than 13,800 likes and over 200 comments within only an hour of being posted on the popular social media platform. Many of Isabella’s fans and fellow models flocked to the comments section to write praises and adoring messages, with many raving about her incredibly toned physique. Some others didn’t have a lot to say and just dropped a mix of emoji.

“Omg, that body is just beyond stunning, and your beauty is out of this world. Red looks so good on you,” commented a fan.

“The prettiest girl on Instagram. You are looking impressively beautiful, like always. Keep safe in Miami,” another admirer gushed.

“You have beautiful legs. Never get tired of seeing your photos. I have liked them all,” a third Instagram follower wrote.

“You’re literally the best person and supermodel on IG that I’ve followed. I swear,” said a fourth social media user.