Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In White Strappy Lingerie

The Australian model left little to the imagination in her risque lingerie.

On Tuesday, March 31, Australian model Vicky Aisha made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.2 million followers to enjoy.

In the suggestive snap, the 28-year-old stunner stood on an interior balcony with teal railing. She struck a seductive pose by standing with her shoulders back and her back arched. Vicky tilted her head and looked directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

The tattooed beauty sizzled in a sheer white lingerie set that consisted of a strappy bra with gold detailing and a pair of matching underwear. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Vicky accessorized the sultry look with numerous silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the blond bombshell used a black scrunchie to pull back her luscious locks in a half ponytail, with a few loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. Vicky made her beautiful blue eyes pop with warm-toned eyeshadow, subtle winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. Her glamorous makeup look also featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she felt her ensemble was flattering to her figure.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of Vicky’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You look so pretty and sexy,” gushed a fan.

“Everything suits you with your gorgeous figure,” added a different devotee.

“You are so perfect [baby] @vicky_aisha,” said another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Looking amazing as always,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the stunner has flaunted her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a plunging bikini top with a celestial pattern. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.