Bella Hadid Shares Stunning Black-And-White Snaps From Her ‘Vogue Korea’ Photoshoot

Supermodel Bella Hadid stunned her 29.2 million Instagram followers with a recent post she shared, featuring three breathtaking black-and-white snaps from a photoshoot she did with Vogue Korea. Bella stood in front of a simple solid backdrop, allowing her beauty to be the focal point.

In the first picture, Bella kept things casual with a pair of high-waisted black pants and a simple white top. However, she amped up the sex appeal of the shot with her pose. With one hand, Bella twisted and tugged at her white tank top, which had one strap already slipping down her slender shoulder. The way she tugged the top showed off plenty of her toned stomach, and even gave her fans a peek of under boob. With her other hand, she tugged down one side of her pants, exposing her skimpy black underwear.

For the second shot, Bella posed in what appeared to be the skimpy black underwear peeking out from beneath her pants in the previous shot. She went topless and added a dark blazer to finish off the ensemble, exposing a tantalizing amount of her ample assets. Bella added a bit of edge to the look with her fishnet socks.

For the third and final snap in the series, Bella left her shirt completely unbuttoned, going topless underneath a black-and-white jacket. She added a pair of high-waisted pants and several pieces of chunky jewelry.

For all the shots, Bella had her hair parted in the middle and styled in a sleek, severe look. She rocked a subtle smoky eye and her sculpted cheekbones were on full display.

Bella’s fans absolutely loved the three artistic and gorgeous shots, and the post received 579,200 likes within just eight hours, including a like from Hailey Bieber. The post also racked up 1,548 comments from Bella’s followers.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan said.

“You’re so photogenic, i’m absolutely in love with these pics!!!!!!” another fan said.

“You’re absolutely beautiful inside & out and i’m forever proud of you, angel!!” another follower added.

“Still think you should marry me,” one follower flirtatiously commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Bella shared a few other looks from her shoot with Vogue Korea. In those edgy snaps, she rocked a sequin-covered skirt with a scandalously high slit, long leather gloves, a thick leather choker, and what was essentially a thick strap of fabric covering her chest. That particular update had her fans racing to hit the like button, and the post racked up over 772,100 likes and 2,216 comments.