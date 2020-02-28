Fitness Model Krissy Cela Showcases Ab-Focused Routine In Red Sports Bra And Shorts On Instagram

Fitness model Krissy Cela added another dose of fitspiration to her Instagram page on Thursday when she uploaded a new video series that showcased an ab-focused workout. Dressed in a red sports bra and matching shorts, the British bombshell started the workout with a set of cocoon crunches. These were similar to the standard crunch but Krissy raised her knees towards her chest as she lifted her torso forward. She also lowered and raised a pair of dumbells during the movement.

Next, she moved on to doing plank in and outs that required to kick both legs out and back in again while holding the plank position. She followed those up with a set of side plank rotations during which she twisted her torso while holding a dumbell and propping herself up on her elbow. In the fourth and final clip, she completed a series of leg in-and-outs. Much like the cocoon crunches from the first video, this exercise required Krissy to lay on her back and raised her knees toward her torso but for this exercise, she balanced a dumbell on her heels as she did so.

In the caption, Krissy instructed viewers to do each exercise one after another and then to take a minute break before doing it all over again. Krissy also promoted her new collaboration with Women’s Best, a line of fitness supplements and draws the viewer’s attention to the fact that she’s drinking one of their products in each of the videos. She also informed fans that the partnership’s launch is happening in two days and expressed lots of excitement about it.

The post has been liked over 25,000 times since its upload and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their admiration for Krissy.

“Goals, goals that’s what you are,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye and fire emoji to their comment.

Her all-red outfit also got lots of attention.

“Yassssss killing it as always,” a second admirer added. “Btw, this is your color.”

“You’re perfect and red is your color,” a third Instagram user remarked.

“Great video!” a fourth wrote. “Definitely going to try it. Looking gorgeous, as always.”

While she focused on abs in today’s post, in a previous video she worked on her cardio while doing a circuit of treadmill sprints jumping squats and jumping lunges. The clip has been viewed more than 200,000 times and over 600 Instagram users have commented on it.