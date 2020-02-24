Blond Bombshell Jilissa Zoltko Hangs By The Swimming Pool In A Racy White Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko grabbed attention in a skimpy bikini as she hung out by pool in her latest Instagram update. The blond bombshell shared the post with her fans on Sunday.

In the racy snaps, Jilissa looked smoking hot as she relaxed in a white bikini with metal ring embellishments. The sexy swimwear showed off the model’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs.

In the first photo, Jilissa sat on a lounge chair in front of a gorgeous swimming pool. She placed one foot on the ground and the other was pulled in close to her body. She rested both of her arms on her knees and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The second snap featured the model in the same position, only this time she ran her fingers through her hair, looked away from the lens and wore a bright smile on her face.

Jilissa accessorized the look some gold hoop earrings, gold bracelets on both of her wrists, and rings on her fingers. She wore her golden locks parted down the middle and styled in soft waves that cascaded over her shoulders and fell down her back.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics. The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, dark pink lipstick, and a bronzed tan.

In the background of the picture, some palm trees and a clear blue sky are visible. In the caption, Jilissa told her fans that her bikini was made by the brand White Fox Swim.

Of course, many of the model’s 676,000-plus followers fell in love with the snaps, clicking the like button over 24,000 times while leaving more than 290 comments within the first 18 hours after it was uploaded.

“Such a beautiful woman,” one of Jilissa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are absolutely stunningly beautiful. Have a great day,” another adoring fan stated.

“Hot and beautiful photo,” remarked a third social media user.

“You look stunning sweetie!!! I love you,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa Zoltko sports a bikini in nearly all of her online photos. The model has become known as one of Instagram’s bikini queens, and even got the pulses of her fans racing last week when she rocked a leopard-print two-piece. That post has racked up over 31,000 likes and more than 400 comments to date.