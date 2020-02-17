American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Fit Booty In Tiny Shorts For New Update

Qimmah Russo shared a hot new update to her Instagram account that has her 1.4 million fans drooling over her insane physique.

Early on Monday, February 17, the American fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a series of snapshots of herself in sportswear that showcased her muscular body.

For the photos, Russo sat on a low wall in what looked to be a gym. The brunette stunner had her back and left side to the camera as she struck similar poses for the pictures. Russo did not add a geotag to her post or indicate her location. In the caption, she simply stated that she had been in the gym all week “Training, Training, Training.”

Russo rocked a two-piece workout set in mismatched colors. On her torso, the fitness babe had on a black sports bra with thin straps that went over her shoulders, and another set that went from her back to her ribcage. The front of her top was not visible in any of the six shots she shared in the slideshow.

The model teamed her top with a pair of booty shorts in a bright red shade that complimented her caramel skin tone. The shorts included a thick black strap on the side with the brand’s name printed in white.

The shorts sat high on her back, hugging her slender midsection. It cut short just below her booty, showcasing her strong booty and putting it front and center. As Russo revealed in the caption, the shorts are called Court side Scrunch Bum Shorts and are courtesy of Ryderwear.

For the pics, Russo wore her raven hair swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves that cascaded all to the way to her derriere. The model rocked long lashes and a nude gloss that added extra plumpness to her lips.

The post was a hit with her fans. Within a few hours of being up, the photos have garnered more than 27,200 likes and upwards of 190 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform used the opportunity to engage with Russo, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“My favorite Instagram model,” one user raved, trailing the message with a red heart emoji.

“Dayum,” replied another fan, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are Absolutely Gorgeous,” a third user chimed in, topping off the message with a long string of heart-eyes emoji.