Laci Kay Somers Shows Off Booty In A Thong & Addresses The Haters

Laci Kay Somers has been heating things up on Instagram lately with tons of eye-catching new shares that have tantalized her 10.7 million followers. She kept it up with a new snap that showed her flaunting her curvy booty in a thong, and she paired it with a short but sweet message to the haters in the caption.

The bombshell was spotted standing on an outdoor patio with her back to the camera as she put her right knee forward. She tugged at her top with one hand and glanced back at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. One of her dogs stood near her, and she tagged their Instagram account, @bossandgigi, in the picture.

Laci’s outfit hinted that it was cold outside, considering that she wore a sweater and beanie in addition to the tiny black thong. The sweater was tan with a cropped cut, 3/4-length sleeves, and a baggy fit. Her knit beanie was white with two black pompoms on either side, adding a cute vibe to her look.

Laci wore her hair down in luxurious curls that cascaded towards her lower back. She sported pink eyeshadow on her lids and a dusting of white color below her brows, plus light pink lipstick on her perfect pout.

The patio that she stood on was decorated with a white table and couch, and beyond the furniture was a decorative concrete wall with a vertical line of rectangular cutouts.

The photo was taken as the sun was rising or setting, and a bright beam of light could be seen along the horizon to the left side of the frame.

Laci’s followers took to the comments section to rave over her good looks.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” gushed an admirer.

“Absolutely incredible!! Wow!!” exclaimed a second Instagram user.

Others responded to the caption, and it didn’t look like there were any haters around as most people sent her their love.

“Wishing you the best and all the success,” wrote a fan.

“Shutt up who can hate you?! Hate those eyes!!” wondered a supporter.

In addition, Laci posted another update on January 9 that focused on her booty yet again. That time, she posed in an eye-catching black lingerie set and stood in a doorway with her back angled towards the camera. Her ensemble included a bra and a small thong with dual straps on the sides. She wore her locks in a slick high ponytail and played with a strand of hair with one hand.