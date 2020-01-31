‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Looks Stellar In A Racy Red Bodysuit, Asks Fans About Their Favorite Candy

Bri Teresi shared a steamy new shot to her Instagram feed earlier today. The Maxim model posed for a sexy snap while wearing a racy red high-leg bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

Bri’s outfit cupped her killer figure in all the right places. The sheer material exposed the majority of her busty chest, and even her nipples were visible beneath the netted lace. The low-cut neckline featured an adorable bow nestled into the valley of her breasts. Her tanned thighs were also visible thanks to the high-cut of the one-piece lingerie.

As a professional model, Bri knows how to work her angles best, and she struck an elegant pose by coyly positioning one hand behind her neck and lifting the other arm above her head to settle into her top knot bun. She didn’t say exactly where the photo was taken, but her geotag indicated it was somewhere in Hollywood, California.

Bri kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a pair of thin gold hoops and nothing else. A light application of makeup complemented her overall look, with her pink lipstick selection standing out the most. She also sculpted her eyebrows and applied a thick coating of mascara to her almond-shaped eyes.

Within an hour of going live, the bombshell’s post earned more than 6,000 likes and over 200 comments. Fans showered Bri in compliments, praising her incredibly toned physique and how amazing she looked in her revealing outfit. The majority of comments were from admirers responding to Bri’s question asking for everyone’s preferred candy and trying to guess her favorite.

She didn’t reveal her absolute favorite type of candy, but she indicated that she liked sour skittles and hated Reeses.

“How can I get a girl like you?” asked one awestruck fan.

“Wow baby you’re my favorite candy,” teased another admirer, adding several red heart, heart eyes, and blow kiss emoji to their remark.

“Exquisite in lingerie goddess @briteresi. Having an exciting evening,” wrote a third person.

“My favorite candy is cotton candy…as in ice cream. And I say you’re a jelly bean girl,” chimed in a fourth user.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Bri’s colleagues, including Jenna Jenovich and Mario Ruiz, contributed to her post, too.

Fans of the stunner were in luck today as Bri shared multiple new posts on Instagram. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model had shown off her plunging cleavage by going topless in two new beach photos. She asked her followers to pick which pic they liked more.