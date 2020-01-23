Chanel West Coast Braves The Cold In Black Lingerie And Balaclava As She Poses In The Snow

Chanel kept her face covered up, but she was flashing her bra and underwear.

Chanel West Coast looked smoking hot while posing on a snowy slope. On Wednesday, the Ridiculousness star took to Instagram to show off an unusual winter ensemble that included lingerie and a knitted face mask.

Chanel was photographed rocking a black padded bra that accentuated her curves. She was also wearing a pair of black lace underwear. The undergarment’s thick side straps were pulled up high on Chanel’s hips, elongating her slender legs and drawing the eye to the curve of her shapely backside.

Over her lingerie, the popular internet personality rocked a fuzzy leopard-print duster jacket. However, Chanel’s warm coat wasn’t buttoned up, and she was wearing the left shoulder pulled down to expose her bra, underwear, and bare skin.

Chanel’s outfit also included a bright purple three-hole balaclava, which covered up most of her face. The thick mask had openings for her eyes and mouth. Her plump pout was a natural nude color with a hint of gloss, and she didn’t appear to be wearing any eye makeup.

Chanel was posing with her left knee bent, and she had her left hand on her hip. Her body was angled to the side. She was touching the side of her balaclava with her right hand, showing off her long manicured nails.

The setting of the “Sharon Stoned” rapper’s photo was a serene mountainside covered with fluffy white snow. Tall trees and cabins were visible in the background behind her.

In the caption of her post, Chanel joked about having a “hot head” and a “cold body.”

In just 40 minutes, Chanel’s Instagram post had already racked up over 23,000 likes. Hundreds of her 3.3 million followers also took the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about her ensemble that was both hot and cold. Many of them offered flame emoji to warm her up, and quite a few fans suggested that she messed up the wording of her caption.

“Ummm the other way. Cold head with a hot body!!” read one response to her post.

“It would be the other way around? Hot head calls for ski mask whereas the hot body would be more comfortable with the Bikini, nice try French fry,” another admirer remarked.

“Gorgeous @chanelwestcoast. Looks like you about to easily rob a bank or something,” a third commenter opined.

“As Jimmy Hendrix once sang, ‘Let me stand next to your fire,'” wrote a third fan.

This wasn’t the only sizzling snapshot taken in the snow that Chanel has recently shared with her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured showing off her pert derriere in a pair of skintight leggings in a photo that was snapped on the side of a blindingly white ski slope.