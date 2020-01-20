Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Sculpted Abs In Black Bikini

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert recently took to her Instagram account and completely mesmerized her fans with a very hot bikini video.

In the clip, which was posted on Sunday morning, the hottie could be seen rocking a skimpy black bikini, one that allowed her to show off her sculpted abs, taut stomach, as well as her slender legs and a glimpse of her boobs.

To her fans’ excitement, the model struck different poses from all angles to show off her body, including her amazing booty and well-toned arms. Staying true to her signature style, she wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. However, she used subtle shades so as not to overdo her look.

The application featured a purple lipstick, gray eyeshadow, a tinge of pink blusher that accentuated the model’s well-defined cheekbones, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows.

Anita wore her long, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and back. The model posed for the clip while standing in the corridor of a room. She, however, did not mention the location in the caption and also decided not to use a geotag with her post. As a result, the location where the photoshoot took place could not be known.

Along with the sultry clip, the model also used multiple other clips through which she walked her fans through her online fitness program.

The model wrote a long description along with her post in which she offered her fans the final chance to join her fitness challenge. She told her female followers to “be quick,” as the program had only a last couple of spots left. She also informed her fans that the program, which she called FitQueen 2020, included a customized meal plan, a portion guide along with a six-week training, which could both be performed at home and at the gym.

She also offered a glute guide to her fans, together with a chance to get exclusive access to the FitQueen community. Lastly, Anita wrote that her fitness package also included more than 100 pages of educational content based on nutrition and training.

Within a day of posting, the video garnered more than 40,000 likes and about 780 comments in which fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments. Many of her female fans also expressed their excitement about joining Anita’s fitness plan.

“I just registered!!! Super excited! I’ll send you my completed questionnaire when I get off work!” one of her female fans wrote.

“I’m so excited! I have received your package, can’t wait to start!” another one chimed in.

“You are super sexy and beautiful. Love you,” a third admirer wrote.