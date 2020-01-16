Noah Cyrus Starts To Slither On The Floor In A Provocative Pose That Sister Miley Would Likely Approve

Noah Cyrus is a celebrity who apparently likes to shock her fans, much like her famous sister, Miley. The 20-year-old singer has been known to commonly flip the bird and lick her middle finger in photos posted to her Instagram account while, in her most recent update, this member of the singing Cyrus family took part in a photoshoot during which she seemed about to crawl on a red floor as she presented herself against a red backdrop.

For the social media update posted on Wednesday, Noah tagged noted photographer Brian Ziff. His image of her, shown in video form, had been styled in a provocative way with the brunette bad girl rocking an outfit that included a red cowboy hat, a dark shirt with rolled-up sleeves, dark pantyhose with reenforced tops, and knee-high, red patent leather, sky-high boots.

Under her big hat, Noah wore her hair down and mildly wavy while she seemed to lick the long nail on her thumb. She lowered her eyes when the camera shot the post in which she was practically laying down. Her body was spread out, with one of her hands placed in front of her and with one leg pulled up and bent at the knee to suggest she was taking a break before slithering forward.

She rocked a full face of makeup, including groomed and darkened eyebrows, light purple eyeshadow, black mascara and eyeliner, a bit of blush, highlighter and nude-colored lipstick. Her jewelry consisted of rings on every finger, a stack of bracelets on one arm, and a single bracelet on the other. Many of her tattoos were evident on her arms, wrists, and hands.

As she began to pose, Noah moved her head and arms to find the right stance. The camera scanned her sexy body, stopping briefly at the point of her nether regions which weren’t seen because her leg blocked her body’s most intimate area that did not seem to benefit from underwear of any kind. A sparkle filter, which had been added to the clip, highlighted her snazzy boots and a small area underneath her elbow.

Noah’s 5.5 million Instagram followers enjoyed her most recent social media update within a day of posting. More than 92,000 fans pressed “like” on the social media offering, while 700-plus followers provided comments.

Some elected to use emoji — including fire, red hearts, clapping hands, red heart-eye faces, red heart-eye cat faces, and blue hearts — while others wrote their thoughts.

“You’re on fire girl!!!!” exclaimed one fan.

“Big NO,” objected a second follower.

“I want to photograph you so bad,” stated a third Instagram user, who added a crying face emoji.

“Roulette baby,” randomly interjected a fourth admirer.