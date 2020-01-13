Hannah Stocking Rocks A Bikini And Dances On The Beach To Encourage Fans To Care About The Environment

Hannah stuck a sign on her backside.

Hannah Stocking used a combination of humor and her incredible bikini body to encourage her fans to care about the environment. The popular internet personality also threw in a few dance moves for good measure.

On Sunday, Hannah took to Instagram to share a set of two bikini photos and one video with her 17.5 million Instagram followers. In her first snapshot, the 27-year-old model was pictured rocking a Fendi bikini. Her designer two-piece swimsuit included a somewhat conservative top that was cinched in the middle. It had thick sides that were similar to those of a sports bra, so Hannah wasn’t flashing a lot of skin. The top half of the garment featured Fendi’s iconic monogram print in tan and dark brown. The rest of the bikini featured the same color scheme, but with a checkered pattern instead of the motif print.

Hannah’s bottoms had a high waistline that hit her right below the belly button. They also had high leg openings that showcased her long, lean legs.

Hannah was wearing her long, blond hair down and straight. Her beauty look included coral eye shadow, a moderate coat of mascara, and a glossy dark pink lip. She was pictured posing with her backside toward the camera, but she was twisting around to make her face visible.

A piece of white cardboard was affixed to Hannah’s peachy derriere, and it included a plea for her fans to “start being environmentally conscious.”

Hannah’s photo was taken during the golden hour on a gorgeous beach. The sunset and the sparkling sea were visible behind her.

In her second snapshot, Hannah was pictured posing on her knees in the sand and giving the camera a playful smile. A busy pier could be seen in the background.

Hannah concluded her post with a video. She was shown doing a silly dance to the song “All Dat” by Moneybagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion. At the end of the short clip, she turned around so that the camera could zoom in on the sign attached to the back of her bikini bottoms.

Hannah’s followers have rewarded her earth-friendly post with over half-a-million likes so far. However, many of the responses to her photos and video didn’t reference her message about the environment.

“You’re so pretty and I love your bathing suit,” wrote one fan.

“You are so beautiful in these pics,” another admirer remarked.

“I can’t stop looking at it,” read one response to the sign on Hannah’s behind.

This isn’t the only humorous set of bikini photos that Hannah has delighted her fans with. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a gold two-piece for a photo shoot that took a disastrous turn when she got hit by a cold wave and had to chase down Lele Pons’ cute pet pooch, Toby.