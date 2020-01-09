Kendra Wilkinson Announces Shoe Collection ‘Filled With The Cutest Boots’

Reality star Kendra Wilkinson announced her shoe collection on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo of herself in front of shoe racks filled with heels, strappy sandals, pumps, and more.

In the caption of the picture, Kendra made her announcement and declared that her collection is bursting with the “cutest boots.”

The star’s millions of followers, including Paris Hilton, Tori Spelling, and Kendra’s best friend, Jessica Hall, couldn’t wait to send their messages of excitement and congratulations about the shoes in the comment section.

“Love them congratulations boo I am going to be broke lol,” said one follower.

“I’m crazy for the shoes,” said another.

“Good Luck Kendra! Super excited for your new dazzles!!!” another fan wrote.

Of course, some just wanted all the details on the shoes now, sending her dozens of questions about the footwear in her collection. Others shared their opinions via heart-eye emoji. Others, meanwhile, expressed their general awe of Kendra’s beauty.

“You’re still my f*cking goddess, Kdub!!” proclaimed a user, adding the hashtag “#SexyAsF*ck.”

In the photo, Kendra wore golden-brown, Timberland-esque boots that laced up past her ankles. On top, she stunned in a camel-colored shearling coat with cadet blue piping, underneath which she rocked a heather gray turtleneck.

She stood tall against the many neon orange and highlighter-yellow heels behind her, resting her weight on one leg as she bent her other knee forward. Her pose showed off her distressed denim jeans, which were in a dark-blue shade that accentuated her ballet pink manicure.

Her blond hair was deeply parted and swung over her shoulder, tumbling down in slight beachy waves. She looked off to the side, tugging at the end of her locks.

The Kendra On Top star’s side-pose made it easy for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to see her makeup, particularly the bronzer that was brushed against her cheek and the icy white highlighter that glittered above it. The tanned bronzer only made her already sun-kissed skin stand out even more. Her dark brows were shaped and arched, and her taupe shadow matched the bronzer on her cheekbones.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Kendra has kept mostly quiet on Instagram, except when it comes to her family. When she uses the social media app, it’s usually to gush over her children, Lil Hank, 10, and Alijah, 5, and boast about their accomplishments. Still, the former Playboy model does find time to fit in a sultry selfie here and there.