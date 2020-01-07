‘After’ Star Pia Mia Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Sizzling Seaside Video

Pia was using a bowl to scoop up seawater.

Pia Mia’s Instagram followers got to see the After star’s incredible bikini body in motion as she collected some salty water from the ocean.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old Guamanian singer and actress took to Instagram to share a video that was filmed on a gorgeous beach. Pia was shown rocking a black bikini. Her bathing suit top was cinched in the middle, creating a low neckline that put her cleavage on full display. Her top also had thin spaghetti straps.

The bottom half of Pia’s skimpy two-piece featured a cheeky back that exposed most of her pert backside. Her bottoms also had ties on the sides and a low-cut front shaped like a wide V. The blond beauty had her long hair pulled back in a chic chignon.

Pia was initially shown from the back. She was holding a small bowl, and she was standing near the edge of the ocean as large, crashing waves rolled towards her. She carefully stepped backwards a few times as the fast-moving surf covered her ankles. She then quickly bent over and used her bowl to collect some of the frothy white seawater.

Pia’s tan skin glistened in the sun as she walked back towards the shore, and she gave her fans a better view of her fit physique as she approached the camera. Pia was flaunting her slim waist, toned stomach muscles, slender legs, and shapely chest. She left a trail of footprints in the smooth, wet sand as she walked away from the water.

The pop star didn’t reveal why she was collecting seawater in a bowl, and she didn’t share the exact location of her video. In her caption, the “Bitter Love” singer simply expressed her love for island life.

Over the course of a few hours, Pia’s serene seaside video garnered over 41,000 likes. The comments section of her Instagram post was also flooded with hundreds of remarks. One fan was impressed with how easily the self-described “Guam island girl” moved over the sinking sand.

“How can you possibly have a better catwalk than some models while walking on SAND,” the admirer remarked.

Loading...

“Literal body goals though,” read another response to Pia’s video.

“That water seems pretty rough!!! Looking good gurlll,” wrote a third fan.

“Ma’am drop ur workout routine for summer pls,” a fourth commenter begged.

The black bikini Pia was wearing in her video appeared to be the same one that she was pictured rocking in a photo that she uploaded to Instagram back in November. However, in that stunning snapshot, she was sporting a pair of unbuttoned cutoff shorts over her bikini bottoms.