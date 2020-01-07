Daisy Keech And Abby Rao Showcase Amazing Cleavage While Posing Together, ‘Angel Energy’

Daisy Keech drove her admirers wild with a saucy new snapshot featuring herself and fellow blond bombshell Abby Rao. Those familiar with Keech and her Instagram account often get to see the stunner flaunting her perfect hourglass figure in a variety of sexy ensembles.

The blond cutie didn’t mention where she and Rao posed for their two new photographs, but they stood shoulder-to-shoulder while smoldering into the camera. Keech wore her lustrous blond locks loose. Rao also kept her hair down, and it looked like she straightened it instead of leaving it wavy as her partner did.

Each stunning woman wore makeup. Keech opted for a subtle look with minimal bronzer, mascara, and a soft pink lip tint. The other model applied a fuller face of makeup with heavy mascara, foundation, bronzer, blush, and lipstick.

Keech opted not to accessorize, but Rao wore a dainty pair of diamond earrings and a necklace. Her necklace featured a yellow gemstone embedded in a silver flower.

Both blonds wore low-cut tops. Keech chose a ruffled crop top with a front-tie that she wrapped around her taut midriff, while Rao sizzled in a satin spaghetti-strap tank top with a lace-up front. Both outfits left their chests plenty visible, much to the delight of Keech’s 2.3 million followers.

Since the photo went live on Keech’s page, it’s earned both women lots of attention from their many fans, raking in over 59,000 likes and well over 400 comments. The majority of fans in the comments section gushed over the models, letting them know how gorgeous they look in each still image.

Many verbalized their hopes that the two would pose for more photos together in the future. A few fans couldn’t think of the perfect thing to say and expressed themselves via emoji instead.

Rao commented, “Blessed,” on the photo, and liked it, too.

“Awwww you guys so cute,” wrote actress Olga Safari.

“You girls are so dam gorgeous,” complimented an admirer. They added two blue hearts and two heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“Not trynna be rude but… you have too much beauty and I need some.” joked a second person. They added several emoji to their remark including a laughing face, a heart, and a flower.

Yesterday, Keech impressed her followers with another smoking hot image. In that photograph, she wore a revealing black crop top and relaxed-fit jeans. Her incredibly toned midriff was on display. It wound up receiving more than 263,000 likes.