Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Sizzles In Tiny Bikini For Latest ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba’ Tribute

Compared to a few of her other contemporaries, Jessica Nigri hasn’t been as active as usual on Instagram this December. However, the so-called “Queen of Cosplay” was back on the social media platform right in time for Christmas, sharing a new photo set where she again paid tribute to the character Mitsuri Kanroji from the manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The photo deck shared by Jessica on Tuesday afternoon shows the 30-year-old cosplayer posing in what appears to be an onsen, or Japanese hot spring, as she suggested in the caption. In the first picture, the model was snapped while sitting on the wooden step of the onsen, looking at the camera as she flaunted her curvy booty and teased some sideboob from her red-and-white bikini top. Apart from the skimpy swimwear, Jessica was wearing a pink-and-green wig to match Mitsuri’s hairdo, as well as thigh-high, nude-colored stockings.

The second photo saw Jessica facing the camera and giving her followers a better look at her outfit, which also included a pair of red bikini bottoms that barely covered her modesty. This pose, however, mainly allowed the cosplayer to flaunt her massive cleavage through her minuscule top and draw some attention toward her flat midsection.

Last, but not least, the third snap focused mainly on the model’s peachy derriere, as she mostly turned her back to the camera and gazed off into the distance with a wistful look on her face.

In her caption, Jessica asked her fans which of the three images they prefer the most, adding that they could have a chance to get the full set of 20-plus snaps from her onsen photo shoot if they post some cherry blossom emoji in the comments section. She credited her “bb,” Ryan Brandt, as the photographer, and also gave a shoutout to Beethy Photography for editing the images from the shoot in question.

In the 10 hours since the set was uploaded, Jessica’s new update has gotten over 177,000 likes and 900 comments from her followers, many of whom did as she asked in the caption by weighing in on their favorite photos or commenting with the required emoji for a chance at winning the complete set.

“[N]ailed it on the first one,” read one comment, which was prefaced by five heart-eyes emoji.

Loading...

“Best cosplay of the year hands down,” said a second admirer.

“I…I can’t choose! They are all breathtaking,” gushed a third Instagram user, trailing their comment with one heart-eyes and seven cherry blossom emoji.

This isn’t the first time Jessica has taken to Instagram to offer a sexy take on Mitsuri Kanroji. In November, she uploaded a photo set where she wore an all-black costume that left her more covered-up than she was in the new post but still allowed her to show off her rock-hard abs through her midriff-baring top.