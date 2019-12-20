Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Almost Lets It All Hang Out In Festive, Cranberry Dress: ‘Naughty But Nice’

Cindy Prado is dropping jaws in her most recent series of social media snapshots. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Prado is one of the most well-known models on the platform and she boasts an impressive following of over 845,000-plus, a number that continues to climb on a daily basis. In the most recent post that was shared for her army of fans, Prado stunned in two new shots.

The first photo in the series showed the model laying on a couch in Miami. She looked dressed to impress in a festive cranberry red dress that hugged all of her curves and hit well above her thigh — showing off her toned and tanned legs. The stunner nearly popped out of the top of the ensemble, flaunting plenty of cleavage for her followers. Prado paired the look with some high and strappy black heels and styled her long locks for the occasion.

Like she normally does, the model rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the second photo in the deck, the model rocked the same, gorgeous dress but that time she struck a slightly different pose, standing front and center. Also on display were her beautiful diamond earrings. In the caption of the image, she credited Reve Boutique for her outfit.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short minutes but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 1,000 likes and dozens of comments. Some followers were quick to take to the photo and let the model know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few others had no words and simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Smokin hot in that dress,” one follower raved, adding a few flame and red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You look amazing girl,” another fan added along with a series of emoji.

“Nice look beauty,” a third follower chimed in with a red heart emoji at the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Prado stunned in another NSFW outfit, that time in a red-hot two-piece outfit. The model could be seen clad in a tiny green crop top that showed off plenty of cleavage as well as her toned abs. She paired the look with a tight floral skirt and the photo was a hit among her fans, racking up over 14,o00 likes.