Slovakian Fitness Model Lucia Javorcekova Sizzles In Fishnet Bodysuit & Knee-High Socks

Lucia Javorcekova shared a how update to her Instagram feed in which she showcases her insane physique in a skimpy outfit.

Earlier this week, the Slovakian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in underwear to tease her 1.3 million Instagram fans.

In the photo, Javorcekova is sitting on a wooden coffee table in an elegant living room. The model did not add a geotag with her post or indicate her location in the caption. Javorcekova has one leg down on the floor and the other one up on the table. She has one arm stretched over her leg, resting on the knee, in a sophisticated pose that highlights her fit figure.

Javorcekova is wearing a fishnet bodysuit in black that is completely see-through. Underneath, the model has on solid black underwear that prevents her outfit from showing too much skin. Her bra has an underwire structure that pushes against her chest, accentuating the model’s ample cleavage. The bra also features two thin straps go over her shoulders.

Javorcekova teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that sit low on her frame, leaving her slender midsection fully on display. While Javorcekova did not add a tag indicating where her outfit is from, she did in a previous Instagram post, revealing that her ensemble is courtesy of Fashion Nova.

Javorcekova is also wearing a black beret, which falls slightly to her right. She completed her look with a pair of knee-high socks in solid black that matches the overall color palette of her outfit.

The fitness model — who is an ambassador for Body Engineers, a brand that counts with a select group of popular fitness models, including Ariana James, Yanita Yancheva and Qimmah Russo — has her brunette hair styled down, going over her shoulder. Javorcekova is wearing neutral makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. Since going live, the photo attracted more than 60,300 likes and about 400 comments. Users of the social media app used the opportunity to praise Javorcekova’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“[L]ucia always show us one new side of your personality,” one user wrote, adding a double heart and a mouth emoji.

“[M]y queen,” said another fan, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji and a red heart.

“So hot,” a third fan chimed in, also including a series of fire emoji at the end of the message.