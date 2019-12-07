Josephine Skriver Gets Flirty At A Bar In A Low-Cut Crop Top

Josephine Skriver shared a flirty new Instagram update with her fans today. It showed the stunner sitting at the bar while she rocked a black outfit. It consisted of a hat, crop top, and either a mini skirt or shorts. The top featured long sleeves and a low neckline, which meant that her cleavage was on full display. Meanwhile, her bottoms were very short, as she flaunted her tanned legs.

The first photo of the set showed Josephine making a kissy face for the camera, as she pursed her lips and closed her eyes. This revealed her makeup, which included shimmery, light peach eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. She wore her hair down, and it fell down the front of her left shoulder and behind her back.

The model was seen sitting on a tan bar stool, as she placed her right hand on the back of it. She wore a sparkling, snake-like ring on her middle finger. Josephine also crossed her legs.

The second photo showed the Victoria’s Secret Angel glancing at the camera with a sultry look. This time, her eyes were open, and she smiled with her lips closed. She raised her left hand into the air.

These photos were taken in a dimly lit bar, although the photographer used the flash to capture the bombshell. Behind her was a bar with a couple of drinks on the table. Beyond that was an impressive array of different spirits, with a mirror that lined the back wall.

Fans had plenty of nice things to say in the comments section.

‘”Everything is black it’s so satisfying haha,” expressed a follower.

“Josephine, I really wish I could be there right now. to drink all the drinks. Finish them all instead of me,” wrote a fan.

Loading...

“You don’t stoooop! Lol, hope you’re having lots of fun,” noted an admirer.

“What are you celebrating?” asked a fourth Instagram user.

The model didn’t reveal many details about why she was at the bar, but it was clear that she was having a good time.

And recently, Josephine posted another update that showed her giving off majorly flirty vibes. She wore a white crop top and bikini bottoms, and struck a pose on the edge of a bed. She placed her hands on her knees and seemed to be wearing very little makeup, if any. The room featured white furniture in the backdrop, and the photo was geotagged in Sri Lanka.