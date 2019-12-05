Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Take On KFC’s Colonel Sanders

As one of Instagram‘s better-known cosplay models, Meg Turney often poses as various video game, movie, or television characters, offering racy twists on their costumes and leaving little to her 709,000-plus fans’ imaginations. For her latest update, the social media star paid tribute to a rather unexpected pop culture figure — Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harlan Sanders — and added a sexy twist to his iconic look.

In a set of three photos posted on Wednesday night, Meg rocked a wig of white hair and a pair of eyeglasses to mimic Colonel Sanders’ appearance, posing in a backdrop with red and yellow pillows and some Christmas ornaments. The first snap showed the model with a cane in her left hand, wearing a white blazer that was opened almost down to her navel, revealing a black bra with white accents underneath. This allowed her to showcase her generous cleavage and a good portion of her flat midsection.

In the second image, Meg flashed a wide smile on her face as she showed even more skin than she did in the first photo, offering a closer look at her decolletage as she let the blazer hang down her back. The third — and final — picture in the set offered another up-close look at the cosplayer’s cleavage, as she was photographed while holding one lens of her glasses with her right hand and flashing a coy look at the camera.

Meg’s caption suggested that she was expecting many of her followers to reference KFC’s famous slogan in their comments, though she also added some useful trivia on the fast-food chain.

As of this writing, the new upload has gotten more than 18,000 likes, with more than 70 admirers taking to the comments section, most of whom showered the cosplay model with praise for her depiction of Colonel Sanders.

“The Colonel has never looked better!” remarked one Instagram user, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

“This is easily one of my favorite shoots you’ve done, it’s silly, yet clever and still sexy, love it,” gushed a second fan.

Meanwhile, there were some followers who commented on the interesting factoid in Meg’s caption and said that they understand why KFC is such a big hit in Japan on Christmas Day.

“Makes sense.. I live in the UK but I dont like roast dinners and work xmas day so I normally eat takeaway on my own lol”

Meg’s KFC-inspired cosplay was far from the first sexy snap she’s uploaded on social media this week, as she also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a library setting, flaunting her booty in black lingerie while asking for book recommendations.