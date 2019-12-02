Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Curves In Figure-Hugging, Cutout Dress

The fitness model stunned in her revealing ensemble.

Fitness model Katelyn Runck started off the workweek by uploading tantalizing pictures for her 1.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snaps were taken by the photographer known as Lee LHGFX on what appears to be a spacious patio. The 28-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a nude, cutout halter dress. The figure-hugging ensemble put her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and sculpted hips on full display. She also wore a pair of off-white heels, that accentuated her long, lean legs.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in a deep side part and loose waves. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

Throughout the photoshoot, Katelyn changed up her poses and expression. The first image consisted of the personal trainer walking down a flight of stairs, while looking off into the distance. In the following photo, she leaned against a structural pole and jutted out her hips. For the final picture, she faced away from the camera, giving fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile.

In the caption, the model requested fans to let her know which of the three photos they preferred. She also engaged with her followers by inquiring about their weekends.

Fans were quick to share their opinion regarding the photos in the comments section.

“Loving pic 2. That outfit look perfect on you and your hair is amazing. Hope you had a great weekend,” wrote one follower, adding a heart-eye, fire, and pink heart emoji to the comment.

Many of Katelyn’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“May I say that what separates you [from] everyone else is that; you have such innocence that [is] expressed through your priceless smile too. Simply timeless it is,” wrote one passionate fan.

“Is it me [or] are you getting more and more beautiful day by day! Soon there won’t be enough words to describe [your] amazingness,” added a different commenter.

“The most beautiful woman in the universe!” chimed in another Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 16,000 likes.

The model has a tendency to show off her unbelievable body on social media. Recently, Katelyn drove her fans wild by uploading a rather risque photo, in which she wore an asymmetrical crop top and a pair of tiny, camo bikini bottoms.