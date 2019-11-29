‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In Silky White Gown

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro treated her 1.2 eager Instagram followers to a a massive Instagram update with an artistic vibe and breathtaking lighting. The photoshoot was taken at a time when the sun was in a magical position, and the shots were captured by photographer Jeff Thibodeau, who Kara made sure to tag in the caption.

For the first snap, Kara posed with her arms crossed across her chest. She rocked a white gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that revealed plenty of cleavage. The dress was crafted from a slightly wrinkled silky white fabric, and delicate buttons went all the way down the front of the garment. Kara added a few accessories to the ensemble, including a pair of hoop earrings, a few layered necklaces, and a purse that appeared to be covered in pearls for a textured look. Her hair was down in tousled waves, and she gazed out into the distance for the shot. Kara’s makeup was natural, accentuating her beauty, and her lips were parted.

The second snap gave Kara’s followers a better look at the whole dress. The photo was taken from slightly further away, and fans were able to see that the dress was a maxi length, with a slit that went up the front to about mid-thigh. She pulled her hair up for the second pose, showing off her elegant neck and toned arms.

Kara’s hair was down again in the third snap, and parts of her face were almost obscured by the shadows. She stepped forward slightly and her gown wrapped around her body, showing off more of her toned thigh. In the fifth and final snap in the series, Kara appeared to be turning slightly, her hair blowing in the wind as she stared straight into the camera’s lens.

The beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling photoshoot, and the post received over 19,000 likes within just seven hours. Many of her followers commented on the post, sharing their praise for her incredible body and stunning look.

“Beautiful dress,” one follower said, loving the white gown.

“I’m thankful for these pictures,” another fan said.

“Literally An Angel On Earth,” another fan commented.

One follower called Kara “the most beautiful girl.”

Whether she’s walking the red carpet or rocking skimpy lingerie, Kara loves to flaunt her curves for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a video of herself in lacy white lingerie. Her hair was pulled up in a sassy ponytail and she slathered her body with lotion in the sizzling video.