Sofia Jamora Shows Off Bare Booty In A Thong Bodysuit

Sofia Jamora showed off her curves in a thong bodysuit today, as she shared a new Instagram update with two photos. The look from her waist up almost looked conservative, as it featured a turtleneck and long sleeves which included a thin stripe of white down her shoulders. The rest of the bodysuit, however, was anything but conservative, as it had a high cut in the front and a thong-cut in the back, leaving her hips and booty on full display.

The first photo of the set showed Sofia standing with her rear-end popped, as she extended her hands to touch the mirror. The model placed her other hand on her upper thighs, glancing at the camera with a coy expression on her face. She also wore her hair down in a middle part, with defined curls falling down her back and onto her derriere. Her makeup included dark lashes and dark red lipstick.

The second snap offered viewers a different angle of her look as she flaunted her derriere. She angled her back to the camera while looking over her left shoulder. This time, she placed her right hand under her chin while looking over her left shoulder. This angle also revealed that she sported a white manicure and purple eyeshadow on her lids.

For both images, the backdrop included a couch and a wall-mounted TV.

Fans sent their love in the comments section.

“YOU OWN ALL THE BEAUTY IN THE WORLD,” gushed a follower.

“Wow wow wow, I don’t even have a jaw anymore to pickup it’s so far gone….,” exclaimed an admirer.

Others were distracted by the many things happening in the backdrop.

“That dog in the back is me,” joked a fan, who referred to the small cocker-spaniel like dog that was seen looking at the camera from afar.

“Whose fingers are those on the left,” asked a fourth Instagram user, who noticed the person taking the photo in the first image.

Prior to the new post, the stunner showed off her bare booty in another Instagram update. This time, though, she was spotted posing at the ocean in thigh-high waters. She only wore a pair of neon green thong bikini bottoms as she censored her chest with her hand. Behind her was a shoreline, with lots of puffy clouds in the sky in the background as she glanced over her right shoulder, a hint of a smile visible on her face.