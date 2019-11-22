Pauline Tantot Puts Booty Front & Center In Flirty New Pics

Pauline Tantot put her booty front and center in her new Instagram post. The model was seen sporting a pair of dark bottoms, along with an oversized T-shirt. The bottoms weren’t necessarily a thong, but she pulled them up in such a way to bare her derriere. The shirt was black, and featured a Harley-Davidson logo. It was from a dealer named Michael’s in Cotati, California. It had large sleeves, which almost reached Pauline’s elbows.

The first photo showed the blond posing while standing up, and facing her back to the camera. She placed her hands on the sides of her booty, and looked to the right. She stuck her tongue out playfully, while wearing her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Her locks fell down the middle of her back.

The second photo showed the model sitting on the edge of a bed. She sat upright while touching the sides of her derriere again. Pauline also arched her back in order to accentuate her curves.

Both photos showed the stunner bathed in a pink and purple glow. Behind her was a white doorway, although not much else could be seen. The post was geotagged in Paris.

Fans had tons of love to send the bombshell’s way in the comments section.

“You are so gorgeous definitely should be a Victoria secret model,” gushed an admirer.

“Love harley-davidson,” expressed a follower.

Others had questions for the blond.

“What’s the tattoo in Arabic mean??” wondered a fan.

They likely spotted the tattoo on Pauline’s right hand. She has Arabic lettering by her knuckles, along with a short English phrase and a crescent moon sign higher up by her wrist.

“When are you posing the training video you promised,” asked a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

And while the model previously did promise a workout for her fans, she hasn’t delivered. Plus, the Instagram post where she talked about putting one together has since been deleted. The workouts were directed to her female fans, and it looks like people are still hopeful that it may happen.

View this post on Instagram mamacita A post shared by Pauline (@popstantot) on Nov 21, 2019 at 10:59am PST

In addition, the Instagram sensation shared another update where she gave fans an eyeful of booty in a string bikini. She was seen in the first photo, lounging on her stomach at the beach. Pauline propped herself up with her arms, while rocking a thong bikini. A video showed her zooming in on a bird behind her, but viewers were likely more distracted by her bare booty than by the seagull. It appeared to be a sunny day, as the model soaked up the rays.