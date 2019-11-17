Erica Mena Rocks A Natural Face While Wrapped Up In A Purple Towel For Her Latest Instagram Update

Erica Mena recently shared a photo of herself in a completely natural state on Instagram.

The Love and Hip Hop star posted a photo of herself in the bathroom for her 4.6 million Instagram followers to see. In the photo, Mena is captured sitting in a shower as she slouches over to moisturize herself. Her hands are gently placed on her knees as she uses a body care product for her skin. She is seen smiling at the camera as she rocks a light purple towel and seemingly has nothing else on. Her growing baby bump is covered, as she is seen beaming. Her face doesn’t have one hint of makeup, and her skin is glowing from top to bottom.

To further add to the natural look, Mena’s dark hair is styled into a messy bun. The bun is moved away from Mena’s face, allowing her fans to see her face more. While she doesn’t have any makeup or clothes on, Mena made sure to add some accessories for the photo op. The model is seen wearing studded, diamond earrings and a bracelet. Her white acrylic nails are also on display in the photo.

In her caption, Mena shared with her followers that her serum was from Ancient Cosmetics. She shared that the brand was a favorite for both her and her husband, Safaree Samuels. The jar was placed right next to Mena in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Mena received more than 18,000 likes. The photo also received more than 80 comments from her fans.

“Looking like a completely different person here. Loving this natural look,” one follower shared.

“You’re so beautiful without makeup and that Glow looks amazing on you,” another follower chimed in.

“The Queen beauty,” another follower wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“I love y’all relationship,” one follower said of Mena and Samuels.

Since announcing her pregnancy back in October, Mena has been seemingly basking in her pregnancy. She and Samuels have celebrated their bundle of joy through various photos of a pregnant Mena. While she announced her pregnancy after she was well into her pregnancy, she has been documenting multiple moments of her baby ever since. The couple recently shared with their fans that they are expecting a baby girl.

This is the couple’s first child together. The two secretly got married in October after being engaged for almost a year. Mena also has a son from a previous relationship.