Instagram Sensation Sierra Skye Wears Her ‘Birthday Suit’ In Steamy New Snapshot

Instagram model Sierra Skye left quite literally nothing to the imagination in a stunning new Instagram post.

In the caption of the gorgeous new social media post, the blond bombshell told fans that since today is her birthday, she decided to go with a “birthday” theme, opting to wear only her birthday suit in the photo. Skye does not mention to fans exactly where she is in the image but she appears to be enjoying a little bit of rest and relaxation at an undisclosed spa. The model can be seen relaxing in a dimly lit room with a stone textured wall just at her back.

For the photo op, the model appeared front and center and could be seen lying on a lounger completely in the buff. Her toned and tanned figure was on full display in the shot while she covered her chest with one hand, strategically placing one leg over the other to cover her modesty. Sierra used her other hand to cover the majority of her face and she appeared to be makeup-free in the image, letting her true beauty shine through.

The model completed the sexy look with a white towel on her head. Since the post went live for her legion of 4 million fans, it’s earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention, racking up over 113,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000-plus comments. Many of Sierra’s followers took to the new post to let her know that she looks stunning, while countless others took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday.

“I’m in love with the shape of you,” one of Sierra’s fans commented on the image, using a heart and flame emoji.

“You should have birthdays more often.. jus sayin,” another social media user commented.

“Ahh.. i lost my mind after seeing your birthday suit, happy birthday angel!,” a third fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model flaunted her amazing figure for fans on her page once again only this time she was wearing a little more clothing while clad in a sheer lingerie piece with a lacy top. For the look, Skye still showed plenty of skin, sporting a pair of fishnet stockings that showed off her toned legs. Like the most recent image that was shared on her page, this one earned the model a ton of attention from her fans with over 128,000 likes and well over 800 comments.