Yanet Garcia Flaunts Famous Booty In Tight Red Mini Dress

Yanet Garcia, often referred to as “the world’s hottest weather girl,” shared a new Instagram update today that seems to confirm her status. In the photo, the model was seen posing on a modern patio on a high rise. She wore a tight, red mini dress, and flaunted her famous booty thanks to her pose. She leaned slightly on the edge of the patio and looked down to her left with her eyes closed. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder cut.

Yanet wore her hair down, with some curls visible in front of her right shoulder. Behind her, you could see the reflection of the sunset on the side of the building, which looked bright orange.

The post’s geotag read “ten thousand,” which may refer to an apartment complex of the same name in Los Angeles. Because while the weather girl works in Mexico, her boyfriend appears to split his time between New York City and L.A., according to his Twitter bio.

Fans had plenty of compliments for Yanet in the comments section.

“Idk what’s hotter bro her or the sun,” said a fan.

“Gorgeous. That’s all I can say,” stated a follower.

“Now that’s a beautiful view…,” joked an admirer.

In addition, those who checked out the model’s Instagram stories would also notice that she shared clips of a new collaboration she’s doing. The collaboration is with Jen Selter, who is also known for her toned and curvy body.

One of the stories showed the two taking selfies together. Jen was spotted in a black crop top, light blue sweatpants and bright blue sneakers. Yanet wore an all-purple ensemble, which consisted of a long-sleeved crop top and matching, high-waisted leggings. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. It looked like the pair enjoyed working with each other.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what else Yanet has in store next.

In other news, it would seem that her relationship is continuing to go well with Lewis. She goes through spurts where she shares more photos of her boyfriend than other times, which makes sense considering they’re presumably dating long-distance. The pair’s most recent couple photo on the weather girl’s feed was posted in the middle of this month.

It showed Lewis giving Yanet a piggy back ride, as she rocked a white, cropped shirt and navy leggings. The post was geotagged at the Teotihuacan Pyramids, as they were apparently enjoying getaways in Mexico. The closest city to the pyramids is Mexico City.

Those that can’t seem to get enough of the weather girl can also check out her prior post where she wore a little black dress.