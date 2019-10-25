Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Calls Sex A Thing ‘Almost In The Past’ After Death Of Beloved Wife Beth

The reality star reveals he is not thinking about dating following his wife's death.

Duane Chapman says dating is not on his radar following the death of his wife, Beth. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star told People that after losing the love of his life in June, he knows he will never find a love like that again.

Chapman admitted that while he knows he is now free to date, he has no desire. The 66-year-old reality star even admitted that his outlook on sex has totally changed since his wife’s passing.

“When your spouse dies … you’re released from that obligation of being married. So your mind and you go crazy. And then after a while, you realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her. Sex is a thing like almost in the past right now. I’m not having it and I don’t care. It’s weird.”

Chapman said he doesn’t want to go through the dating process and start over with telling all of his stories about his parents and his other life stories to a new person — at least not yet.

Dog previously told People that even if he does dive back into the dating pool at some point, no matter what, he will never marry again. The bounty hunter revealed that he and his late wife made a promise to one another that they would never marry anyone else. Chapman pointed to the “Beth” tattoo he has on his chest, which will remain on his body forever.

Chapman said that when he told Beth he will never get married again, she reminded him that he was human. He also revealed that he would say the same thing to her about dating if he died first.

“‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me,” he explained.

Chapman said that after talking to his wife about the possibility of dating again in the future, he feels comfortable with the idea, “unless she haunts me,” he joked.

Loading...

Chapman and his family had two memorial services for Beth after she died in June at age 51 following a long battle with cancer, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The family said goodbye to Beth at a special gathering in Waikiki, Hawaii, as well as in a memorial service in Colorado.

After his wife’s incurable cancer diagnosis last year, Chapman told Us Weekly that Beth began making plans for her own funeral. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star said his wife picked out her casket and funeral flowers and told him he had to “face the facts” that she was dying.