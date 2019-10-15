La Toya Jackson, 63, Dazzles In Cleavage-Baring Sequin Dress While Judging Miss World America 2019

La Toya Jackson is looking sensational right now. The 63-year-old singer and sister to deceased pop icon Michael Jackson might be a lower-profile family member, but she nonetheless remains relevant. La Toya has been in Las Vegas as part of the judging panel for Miss World America 2019, with some photos from the event last weekend landing on her Instagram.

On Monday, La Toya posted two updates from her night, both of them showing her rocking a sexy and cleavage-baring dress that seemed to fly the flag for Sin City’s glam vibes. The first photo in the first share showed La Toya seated between two men and looking a little caught-off-guard, but nonetheless beautiful. The blonde was looking at the camera from underneath a silver, tassel-adorned hat, with the hues here matching the sequin panels on a sizzling black dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

A quick swipe to the right better showed the gown, allowing fans to see La Toya’s tiny waist, ample cleavage, and overall hourglass figure. La Toya appeared beautifully made up while sporting a full face of cosmetics and rocking bright red lips, using blush and bronzer to accentuate her features. Her caption thanked everyone at the event for having given her such a fun time.

The second update showed La Toya with Vanessa Ponce de Leon, who won the Miss World crown last year.

La Toya doesn’t make too many headlines, but her words attacking brother Michael Jackson amid his sex abuse allegations haven’t been forgotten. Back in 1993, Jackson slammed her brother in an MTV interview, as iNews reported.

“I cannot and will not be a silent collaborator in his crimes against young children… Forget about the superstar, forget about the icon. If he was any other 35-year-old man who was sleeping with little boys, you wouldn’t like this guy,” La Toya said of her brother.

“If I remain silent then it means I fuel the guilt and humiliation these children are feeling and I think it’s very wrong,” she added.

La Toya then retracted her statement when the family disowned her.

Loading...

Interest in the Jackson family remains intense. Janet Jackson is still photographed wherever she goes, although fans may have had a shock earlier this year when the singer was dubbed unrecognizable in British paparazzi photos showing her with medical wrist support.

Fans — including La Toya’s 229,000 Instagram followers — would likely agree that she looked sensational in her new photos. Anyone wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.