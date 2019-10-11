Model Pamela Alexandra Wows Instagram In A Mint Green Bikini, But Her Caption Is Way More Revealing

Pamela Alexandra is as much loved for her epic captions as she is for her fierce curves. The model and social media sensation can nearly always be relied on to deliver hilarious words to accompany her images as the star has done with her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, Pamela did not rock the tightest ever gingham bikini but the photo had not lost the general feeling of being snug.

Pamela’s photo revealed that she had been soaking up the sun on a beach in Nusa Dua, Bali. The star looked sensational in her usual, relaxed way as Pamela reclined on a stool not far from a pile of beach furniture. The camera caught Pamela’s frame in full length while disclosing that the model was rocking a bright and super-tight bikini featured a swirl pattern. The two-piece suit was mostly mint green, with white and black colors also printed on the fabric. Pamela’s shapely legs and hips were on show, as was the star’s cleavage which was likely noticed by her fans.

While the photo ticked plenty of boxes, the caption seemed to nail the snap’s concept since Pamela stated that the bikini she was wearing belonged to her mother. Then she made a joke about her mother had been too time-strapped to check out her own daughter’s Instagram account on which Pamela’s parent was given a shout-out.

It looks like fans have been both wowed by Pamela’s bikini display and amused by her caption.

“Believe me, you are doing it justice,” one fan wrote with alien and fire emoji.

“Bet she won’t respond to her biggest crush,” another user wrote.

It definitely seemed that fans had noticed the caption.

“It looks great, your mom has excellent taste,” one user told the star.

“I neva get tired of your posts” one fan gushed about Pamela’s most recent upload.

Loading...

Pamela does, indeed, seem to be a rising star on Instagram. The famous social media personality is loved for her carefree and real vibes on a platform in which many of Instagram’s high profilers choosing to be super-raunchy or ritzy on their posts. Pamela bucks the trend, opting out of updating her account from swish swimming pools or designer stores. Instead, she shares her life in a more low-key way.

As for how Pamela earns her cash, she seems to use her influence for the brands she likes. Pamela collaborates with affordable clothing giant Fashion Nova Curve, the same brand that is represented by higher-profile faces such as model Blac Chyna. Still, Fashion Nova still relies on micro-influencers to spread its name across Instagram.

Fans wishing to see more of Pamela should follow her Instagram.