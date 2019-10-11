‘World’s Hottest Ring Girl’ Arianny Celeste Tugs At Her Polka-Dot Bathing Suit In New Snap

Arianny Celeste knows how to get her social media followers worked up, and her latest Instagram update does just that. The stunning brunette, who has been deemed the “World’s Hottest Ring Girl,” is a UFC staple, and her fans can’t seem to get enough of her racy snaps, like the bathing suit pic that she uploaded on Thursday night.

In the photo, Arianny is seen standing in front of a stone wall as she wears nothing but a skintight one-piece bathing suit. The UFC ring girl looks gorgeous in the shot as she puts all of her epic curves on display for her over 3.2 million followers to enjoy.

Arianny’s bathing suit clings to her flawless figure and boasts off-the-shoulder straps the spotlight her ample cleavage. The white suit with black polka dots also showcased the model’s tiny waist, curvy booty, toned arms and long, lean legs.

Arianny wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell behind her back and were pushed over her shoulder. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold chain around her neck and a gold cuff bracelet on her wrist.

The social media sensation also wore a full face of makeup for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, pink eye shadow, and long lashes. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Arianny gives her fans an inside look at her life on her official website, where she reveals that she’s been working as a UFC Octagon Girl since 2006 and has become one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

She also considers herself a top-notch athlete who excels at dance, gymnastics, and cheer. However, she has a real passion for leading a healthy lifestyle, which she opened up about in the “About Me” section of the site.

“Health and fitness has always been a passion of Arianny’s. She is constantly learning and trying new exercise methods and nutritious recipes. In addition to keeping herself fit and healthy, she greatly enjoys sharing her knowledge with fans through her blog. Arianny finds it very rewarding to help others reach their health and fitness goals,” the online biography read.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Arianny Celeste by following her on Instagram or keeping an eye out for her in the ring during UFC events.