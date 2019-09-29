Steve Irwin’s Niece, Rebecca Lobie, Sets Instagram On Fire In Skimpy Red Bikini

Though most of the public is aware of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s kids Bindi and Robert, fewer know about his niece, Rebecca Lobie. However, that might soon change, as the Ozzie has recently been setting Instagram on fire with a series of sultry bikini shots.

Like her famous relatives, Rebecca seems to have a love of animals in her blood. As reported by The Daily Mail, the blonde beauty used to work as the managing director of Australia Zoo. As part of her job, she was in charge of “multiple food outlets” at the Sunshine Coast tourist attraction, as well as “catering and functions.”

However, she left in December 2015, according to her LinkedIn account. It was reported at the time that her father, who is married to Irwin’s sister, had been marched off the premises by Irwin’s widow, Terri.

She now works as a restaurant manager, and seems to be enjoying life very much, if her Instagram photos are anything to go by.

In her most recent picture, she absolutely sizzles in a red bikini. The top is a halter cut with a keyhole neckline. The bikini bottoms are a classic matching bottom. The angle from which Rebecca takes the selfie helps showcase her cleavage, as well as her toned midriff.

Her blonde hair is tied up into a chic bun, and she completed the look with a pair of fashionable oversized sunglasses.

In her caption, she mentioned several positive slogans as a way to inspire her followers. They seemed to love both the good vibes and the picture, and gave the photo over 1,400 likes and more than 60 comments.

“Rebecca you are one gorgeous looking lady,” a user complimented.

“Absolutely stunning,” seconded another, adding several fire emoji.

“You are goddess,” proclaimed a third.

It is just a number of sultry photos posted by the Ozzie. In fact, this past July, she donned a swimsuit so revealing that veered perilously close to a wardrobe malfunction.

In the triple-picture post, she wore a hot pink halter bathing suit. It is completely open at the sides, not only revealing much of her torso, but a serious amount of sideboob. The color of the bathing suit highlighted her golden tan, and she once again accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses, as well as a gold “R” necklace.

The two other pictures in the carousel included her two friends, and she used the hashtag #girlstrip in her caption.

“Stunning!” one user wrote of the picture.

“Wow,” added another.

Though Rebecca’s Instagram account is unverified by Twitter, The Daily Mail was reporting that it was authentic.

Meanwhile, her cousin Bindi should be taking notes, as she will soon need to plan a bachelorette party after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend earlier this year, as reported by The Inquisitr.