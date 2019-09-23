Demi Moore Reveals She Was Raped At Age 15 By Man Who Paid Her Mother $500

Demi Moore revealed that she was raped at age 15 by a man who paid her mother $500 to commit the heinous act. According to Page Six, the 56-year-old actress said that her alcoholic mother put her in harm’s way so that the man was able to attack her. In an emotional interview, she said that the situation was made worse when the man asked her how it felt to be “whored by your mother.”

Moore was speaking with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America on Monday about her new book Inside Out, in which she reveals several shocking details about her life, including the horrific events at age 15.

Moore said that she came home one night to find her mother with an older man. That man sexually assaulted her.

“It was rape and a devastating betrayal revealed by the man’s cruel question, ‘How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?'” wrote Moore in her memoir.

Sawyer asked the actress if she felt that her mother had, in fact, sold her to the rapist.

“I think in my deep heart, no,” she said. “I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction, but she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

Moore says that her mother was an alcoholic, as was her father, and they struggled to make ends meet. Her mother attempted suicide when Moore was just 12 years old.

“I remember using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow, out of her mouth,” Moore wrote.

Moore also learned that the man she thought was her father wasn’t actually her blood relative. The situation made her feel as though she wasn’t wanted. After her parents divorced, her mother would drag her to bars in order to help her attract men.

That’s when the actress dropped out of high school and headed to Hollywood, where she got her first role at 19 years old in General Hospital. She struggled with drugs and alcohol as she made her way up in Hollywood and eventually committed to sobriety, which she stuck to until her 40s.

As The Inquisitr reported, she faced a new challenge when she had a miscarriage before marrying Ashton Kutcher, at which point she started drinking again to numb the pain. She started dabbling in drugs while trying to get pregnant with her new husband, but ultimately wasn’t able to conceive, something she thinks may have been due to her unhealthy lifestyle.